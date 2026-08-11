Did the girls get to keep their engagement rings after being dumped on Let’s Marry Harry?

The Let’s Marry Harry girlies were all engaged to Harry Jowsey, and even got to describe their dream engagement rings during casting. So, did all the dumped cast members who didn’t tie the knot with him get to keep the jewellery, or did production take them back?

The engagement rings were provided by Ring Concierge, who provided everything from emerald cut to oval, traditional pieces. Sadly though, the fiancées had to return their rings once they were eliminated from the dating show, which obviously does make sense.

Emma Pio made a TikTok video revealing the engagement rings were all “beautiful and super real,” adding how hers was the best one. However, one person asked her in the comments, “You didn’t get to keep it?!” and she replied “No, and I’m devastated about it every day.”

All the girls were wearing those rings, even before meeting him. They only found out they’d be engaged to Harry four days before filming, too! Harry told TODAY: :”All the girls just made it such a safe space. I think I was more upset when they had to hand the rings back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MYA BENWAY (@myabenway)

“I know a lot of them got quite attached to them. I was just really appreciative because they all were just so warm and made it safe,” he added. “Leading into it, [whether it would work] didn’t really cross my mind until the first day, and then I was like, ‘This is really scary.’”

The price of Ring Concierge’s selection ranges from $128 to $1,550. Mya Benway said: “We had to walk down a path, and they just said, ‘At the end of this path there’s going to be something, and feel free to take as long a time as you need [to] take in your reaction.’”

She continued, “No thought crossed my mind that it would be an engagement ring. I thought it was like at the end; that’s when you get engaged. We were all engaged to Harry Jowsey.” However, Harry claims Let’s Marry Harry was plastered all over their contract.

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