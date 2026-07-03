There have been so many hints, so did Parmida and Corbin date before Love Island USA?

Parmida Keshani and Corbin Mims have been coupled up since Casa Amor on Love Island USA season eight and admitted to DM’ing each other before entering the villa. So, did Parmida and Corbin really date before coming on Love Island USA?

What went down in the DM’s

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Last week, it was revealed during Casa Amor that Corbin and Parmida already knew of each other before entering the Love Island USA villa. Although he initially denied it, Corbin admitted to sliding into her DM’s.

“Do you remember when I messaged you on Instagram?” Parmida asked Corbin during one of their chats in Casa Amor. Corbin then responded that she did not message him on Instagram and said, “now we’re gonna have to dive into this.”

“You don’t remember messaging me?” Parmida asked again. “We followed each other. It was a short conversation. It was like, ‘Hey, I’m moving to Miami. We should work out together, and we should run'” Parmida explained to Corbin.

Parmida and Corbin actually knew each other before getting into the villa😭😭😭🤚🏼🤚🏼 everyone knows everyone atp For the umpteenth time, Corbin has stolen Caleb’s girl again and couldn’t even make it more obvious that they were making our😩😩😂😂#loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/1dWZOhy3bH — Favour (@Favour_hola) June 24, 2026

Corbin then finally admits that he remembers and Parmida explained that after those initial messages, “it kind of stopped and now I’m here.”

What’s messy is that Parmida is a personal trainer in San Antonio, so why was she in Miami? And what are the odds that they both ended up on Love Island USA together?

This isn’t the first time that two islanders had met before coming onto the show. Bryce and Jen from this season and Ace and Chelley from season seven all admitted during their time in the villa that they had previously interacted with each other in some form.

They closed things off super early

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Within just a few days of coupling up, they had agreed that they were both exclusively committed to each other and wanted to close things off. This comes before some of the longer couples like Melanie and Sincere and even Kayda and Zach. So, Corbin and Parmida were officially the first couple to close things off with each other.

Fans have been quick to point out that this is an oddly short amount of time to close yourself off after being coupled up. One Reddit user said: “Them closing it off just felt awkward and odd & them showering together and being so intimate and comfortable around each other and made me think they had something much more serious than they’re letting on outside the villa.”

While we don’t know the full extent of their history outside of the villa, one thing for sure is that they’re moving FAST. And audiences aren’t convinced they have a true connection. I guess we’ll just have to see how the rets of the season plays out.

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