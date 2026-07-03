Tubi films to ‘modelling’: All the Love Island USA season eight cast’s cringe attempts at fame

Love Island USA season eight’s cast is full of influencers and content creators, but some of them have had far more interesting attempts at fame before the series.

We’ve almost wrapped up Love Island USA season eight, and what a ride it’s been. But if you’re desperate for more content around your faves in the cast, then you’re in luck – plenty of the cast members have been in other projects before Love Island. Brace yourself though, some of these are a tough watch.

Trinity was in a straight-to-Tubi movie

Years before she skipped her way into the villa, Trinity was already comfortable in front of a camera. Back in 2021, she was in a five-minute short film called Confess, according to her IMDb. Love Island viewers found the clips and circulated them around TikTok, and let’s just say, I don’t think she’s getting an Oscar any time soon.

Bryce also has a… unique acting career

It’s not just Trinity who has a Tubi past, as Bryce also has an IMDb page showcasing his shortly lived acting carer. One of these films, Alabama Rose, has been clipped and plastered all over TikTok. But that’s not the only film he’s been in. Bryce has also featured in a thriller TV series called The Third Eye: Major Arcana and even a HBO Max series called The Other Two, where he’s credited simply as “Guy at Urinal”.

Tierra was on another dating show

It’s not Tierra first romance show rodeo. In fact, back in 2024, she was on a YouTube blind dating show titled Find Your Match Based on Rizz: Hidden Faces. She also acted as a decoy for a “loyalty test” video called Will She Cheat With His Friend’s Roommate?!, uploaded by UDY Loyalty Test.

Dylan bared it all on the Walmart website

Dylan from Love Island USA posing in jockstraps and bikini briefs for Jockey on Target #LIUSA #loveislandusa #loveisland pic.twitter.com/REFY0viDls — Mikayla (@MikaylaShayd) June 30, 2026

Okay, this one barely counts but we couldn’t leave it out. Dylan, like many of the other islanders, has a past as a model. But Love Island viewers have found one of his more unconventional modelling gigs – a jock strap for Walmart. I bet he wishes that vanished before he went in the villa.

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