Gal from Love Island USA’s family are calling him out for Jen drama, and it’s so brutal

Love Island USA’s Gal is on literally everybody’s bad side for the way he’s treated Jen, and his own family members are calling him out.

In a recent episode of Love Island USA, Gal called things off with Jen after successfully getting into the main villa from Casa Amor. The coffee-and-surf shop owner sat her down and said he wanted to explore other options. When Jen made it clear she was okay with that, he called her “aggressive” and ended the relationship on the spot. This didn’t sit right with viewers, who immediately pointed out how quickly he steered the conversation toward a breakup.

Well, it looks like Gal’s own siblings agree. On an Instagram page they’ve made to support and document their brother’s Love Island journey, Gal’s sibling shared some hilarious memes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal (@galloveisland)

In one, they used the classic Scooby Doo mask template, captioning it: “Who’s been bullying Jen?”, with the meme revealing a picture of Gal.

They also used the Kermit meme template, saying: “You’re here for Jen, she’s a sweetheart, she looks exactly like Kate Upton” and then, “Go explore the clam slam”.

If you think that’s messy enough from his own siblings, there’s more. Gal’s brother did a mock “trial”, laying out all his crimes and giving him a sentencing.

“Today the defendant Gal is charged with being emotionally unavailable to the first degree, failure to communicate with proper rizz, causing unnecessary confusion for Miss Jen,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal (@galloveisland)

“Exhibit A, entire episode, Exhibit B, the comment section chanting justice for Jen. The defence would like to state, Gal, you’re representing yourself on this one brother.”

But of course, Gal’s brother couldn’t help but sprinkle in a bit of defence for the 30-year-old.

“Could he have handled it better? Absolutely, but before we sentence the man to permanent villa exile, just remember we’ve all seen islanders stay in connections they don’t truly believe in just to make it one more week.”

Clear KC shade there, ouch. Gal’s siblings are also using the Instagram account to like comments calling out their brother. He’s definitely going to get a rough talking to once he’s out of the villa.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.