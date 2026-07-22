Here’s which couples are still together after The Ultimatum season four reunion

The Ultimatum season four reunion is upon us, so now we know which couples are still together and which ones ended calling off their engagement entirely!

Casey and David – Still together

These two from The Ultimatum are very firmly still together as they’re legally married now, and not only that but Nick was the one who ordained them during the season four reunion. Now that’s iconic.

David told Tudum that he emerged from the experiment with greater self-awareness and “a much deeper appreciation for what it truly takes to build and sustain a powerful connection.” He realised sharing his inner world with his partner “isn’t a burden, it’s a bridge” that only brings them closer.

The pair are planning a big wedding on the Amalfi Coast in September, but got picked up a marriage license and got Nick Lachey to marry then then and there at the reunion!

Luke and Monica – Still together

The pair shared at the reunion that it’s been their “best year yet” and the two have “traveled together more than we’ve ever done.”

Luke also shared that he’s been promoted from server to restaurant manager, and also received certification to apply to become a lineman.

Blake – Single

I think this was for the best, as Blake and Hayley split up four months after their engagement. He admitted that he didn’t even know if he was going to propose at the time.

He tried to meet every one of Hayley’s needs until he became tired, telling Tudum: “It was a hard realization that we might just have a compatibility issue if she couldn’t meet me in the middle or try to understand my perspective.”

But he doesn’t regret going on the show, saying: “I definitely feel like it was the right call. I think Hayley and I would have been dating for years more and not gotten the answers that we needed that the experience gave us.”

Hayley – Single

But it seems Hayley isn’t quite on the same page, as she revealed: “I know my truth, and I have proof.

“He also lied [at the reunion] about me punching him in the face. You’re a psychopath if you have to lie to make yourself look good.” She claims Blake apologised privately after the reunion, but that didn’t undo the public accusations: “You smear me publicly, you apologize to me privately,” she says. “That doesn’t sit well with me.”

Killian – Single

As for why these two broke up, Killian explained that it was an accumulation of jealousy and miscommunication, adding: “Ashley’s not too great at communication, so we would just sit there and not speak. We weren’t putting enough time into the actual person we were living with. We were just butting heads.”

As for where the two stand now, he shared: “I still think we’re on good terms at the moment, but she and I both kind of set a boundary with each other. It’s tough to stay speaking with one of your exes and lose feelings and move forward if you’re just still in communication.”

He also regrets his behavior on the show, saying: “That Killian on the show was just devastating and unreal,” he says, watching it back. “It’s embarrassing, honestly, the person I was. I’m a pretty calm and mature person.”

Ashley – Single

Ashley ended her engagement to Killian two months after he proposed, saying she finally managed to end a “constant cycle.”

She claims he was “rage texting” her months before the reunion, telling Tudum: “Empty promises, lies, excuses, and repeated patterns that never truly changed. My biggest mistake was continuing to accept it because I loved him.”

She says her trial marriage to Blake showed her a lot of things, explaining: “Sometimes when you’re deeply in love, you can become blind to things that seem so obvious from the outside. The trial marriage gave me the confidence to stand on my own two feet.

“This experience and the people I shared it with taught me how to stand up for myself and what I deserve,” she says. “I’m excited to move forward with a much clearer understanding of what I bring to a relationship.”

Edris – Single

Despite proposing to Jessica Grace during The Ultimatum, this couple is no longer still together as they revealed during the season four reunion.

The pair started couples counselling once they got home, but had “fallen into a cycle where we were both hurting each other.”

He did admit to texting Alex whilst trying to work things through with Jessica Grace, and since then he and Jessica are no longer in contact.

Jessica Grace – Single

Recalling the proposal, Jessica shared: “At that moment, there was so much tension that I thought Edris was completely walking off the set out of frustration. I would have liked to have completed the experience fully because I think I would have enjoyed the lessons that it manifested for so many of the couples who have completed their trial marriages throughout the show’s history.”

At the reunion she shared why they ended up splitting, saying: “As soon as the cameras were off, he didn’t touch me, he didn’t kiss me, we didn’t speak until the next day. I felt like that should’ve been a moment of celebration and it wasn’t that.”

Now the pair’s relationship is “strained at best” and she was taken aback by how bad things got between them at the reunion.

Jebin – Single

After the pair got kicked off they were on good terms, but things soon started to “unravel” over the next few months. And he doesn’t regret writing the note, sharing: “I really believe if I had stayed in the experience, I would’ve gotten married at the end. I think it was like a fork in the road … but I’m glad the way that it went.”

Alex – Single

Alex confirmed she read the second note that we didn’t see on camera, but confirmed she didn’t end their relationship over that.

She explained what really happened, saying: “We got over it that night that we got kicked off,” she says. They returned home to new arguments, this time over Jebin’s expectations around finance and fitness. “I tried my best, but he still wasn’t happy.”

Two weeks after that and Jebin decided to move to Puerto Rico, with Alex adding: “I was hoping that I was going to get married to him. It just sucked that it didn’t happen.”

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