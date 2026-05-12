Inside the outrageously lavish Greek hotel where Love Is Blind: Poland couples went on holiday

In episode four of Love Is Blind Poland, the newly engaged couples jetted off for the show’s classic luxury holiday phase, where relationships either deepen romantically or begin spectacularly falling apart over absolutely nothing. This year, the couples were flown to the stunning Elounda Peninsula All Suite Hotel on the island of Crete, a ridiculously lavish five-star resort sitting on its own private peninsula overlooking the Aegean Sea.

Whilst the cast are Polish, the actual filming locations for the Netflix series stretch across Europe, with season one filmed in Sweden, Greece and eventually Poland. And for the post-pod getaway? Producers spared absolutely no expense.

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The hotel is basically luxury turned all the way up. Every single room is either a suite or villa, all complete with panoramic sea views, sleek modern interiors and private balconies lined with sun loungers. And because a normal pool simply wouldn’t be dramatic enough, many of the suites also come with their own private heated seawater pools.

The resort has just 59 suites and villas in total, making the whole thing feel painfully exclusive. There’s also a private Blue Flag beach, a Six Senses Spa, tennis courts, golf course access and multiple luxury restaurants, including high-end Japanese restaurant Sumosan and Il Borro Tuscan Bistro.

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Of course, staying there does not come cheap. During peak season, a five-night stay at the hotel can cost an eye-watering £11,435.54, and that’s before you start looking at the truly absurd accommodation options.

The most expensive stay on offer is the Chrysi Five Bedroom Diamond Residence, which costs a staggering £37,978.15 for five nights. Yes, really.

Even the more “standard” rooms average around £1,500 per night, meaning the Love Is Blind couples were living in full billionaire fantasy mode whilst trying to convince themselves they’d found true love through a wall.

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With postcard-perfect beaches, sprawling sea views and ultra-luxurious suites, it’s exactly the kind of dreamy setting Netflix loves to throw couples into right before everything inevitably becomes chaotic.

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