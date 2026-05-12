Worst Ex Ever star Geoffrey’s fiancé Varya was arrested for theft after he went to prison

90 Day Fiancé‘s Varya, known as Geoffrey‘s fiancé who stuck by him when he went to prison, was arrested last year. She was reportedly booked for a Class E felony theft, accused of stealing merchandise worth between $1,000 and $2,500 from multiple stores.

She was arrested in Tennessee in July 2025, for alleged felony theft and aggravated burglary. She caught on video stealing over $2,300 in merchandise from several Lowe’s stores, which closely resemble those of her imprisoned fiancé Geoffrey’s 2013 theft arrest.

Geoffrey and an accomplice stole close to $600 worth of lighting fixtures from a Home Depot by placing them on a cart, walking out of the store, and driving away. As for Varya’s theft charge, she has reportedly admitted guilt and pleaded down to a misdemeanour.

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She reportedly had to pay restitution to Lowe’s in the amount of $2,341.62, she could not enter a Lowes for six months and could not get in any more trouble within that same time period, as per 90 Day Fiance Update. Essentially, Varya had to pay back what she stole.

Varya was taken into custody on July 9th, 2025, and was reportedly picked up due to an outstanding warrant from “another jurisdiction.”She was transferred to Knox County Jail and was awaiting bail as of that same month, but she’s shared an update since then.

Her last post was in September, where she wrote: “Happy birthday. We can’t celebrate together today, but my heart is with you every moment.” Geoffrey is serving 18 years for aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with emergency communication.

In a previous post, Varya further explained: “It’s been a rumour going around that I broke up with Geoffrey and went to Puerto Rico to celebrate my single life. It is obviously a product of somebody’s sick imagination. Geoffrey and I are the closest of people.”

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