Love Island USA’s Corey reveals he has ‘unfinished business’ with Melanie after Casa Amor

Corey from Love Island USA‘s Casa Amor there’s “unfinished business” between him and Melanie. He’s now dropped a load of juicy bits of gossip on what really happened between them, and what he’s hoping to happen once she eventually leaves the villa.

His connection with Melanie

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Corey said that there’s “unfinished business” between him and Melanie on the Viall Files podcast. He said, “I think that she owes me a conversation as well. I owe her a conversation, just to see where her head is at, where my head is at.” Maybe outside of the villa they’ll reconnect and see if there’s still anything there.

Corey was dumped from the Love Island USA villa when Melanie did not choose to bring him back after Casa Amor. They explored a connection for a week, but she ultimately remained single and went back to her original couple with Sincere.

“She’s amazing. I genuinely did feel a connection with her that I would be open to explore, but I’m just not someone that like once you realise you messed up, you can run to,” Corey explained. “I have boundaries. I have morals as a man.”

His opinions about everyone in the villa

In a session of rapid fire with the hosts, Corey revealed that he thinks that Kenzie is the biggest game player. Honestly, after movie night, he might be right. She’s been exploring multiple connections at once, and the boys in the villa have been hurt.

Not surprisingly, he picked Trinity and Bryce as his favourite couple. He loves Brinity as much as we do. Good to know that they’re as wholesome in real life as we see on the screen.

Corey predicted Carl and Aniya both to win and have the best shot outside of the villa. Which after movie night, we’re rooting for them.

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