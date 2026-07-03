Lock Upp isn’t Pamala Serena’s first reality show, so let’s get to know the bougie cast member

Pamala Serena has literally jumped from one Netflix show to the next, because she’s now on Lock Upp. She’s clearly super bougie, and that’s no different in reality, but it’s glaringly obvious that she doesn’t exactly do household chores when it comes to her personal life.

Pamala was on Netflix’s Desi Bling

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Pamala was on Desi Bling, which hit Netflix two months ago. It’s not always been easy for Pamala, from losing her mother at 16 years old, which triggered anxiety during her teenage years, to falling over in a steam room just weeks before winning Miss Universe Dubai.

In May 2026, she appeared on the cover of Friday Magazine Bride in bridal couture, and in June 2026, she walked the ramp for Elie Saab. So it’s safe to say she spends a lot of time posing for photoshoots and walking catwalks, alongside attending huge events.

As a result of her work, Pamala won the 2022 Global Woman Award for The Successful Public Figure, the Strong Woman Award 2022 for The Public Role Model, and the BeingShe Excellence Business & Professional Award 2022 as Woman of Influence.

She’s worth a lot of money

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamala Serena (@pamalaserena)

She’s the official ambassador of peace for the UN, won Miss Universe Dubai in 2021, and then just a year later, was crowned Ms UAE World 2022! Pamala is now estimated to be worth at least $1 million, and could possibly have a net worth of up to a whopping $5 million.

It’s mostly thanks to her pageant queen titles, modelling work, and now, being a Netflix reality TV star. Pamala started out with a psychology degree from UCL and ended up later training at the London School of Film Production. So she’s worked really hard.

She isn’t a two-time pageant queen, but the former Miss India–UK! These days, she does modelling for couture brands, and has worked with children charities Liter of Light and Earth Angels NGO. But now, she’s channelling all the drama she brings to reality TV.

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