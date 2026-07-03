Taylor and Mitchell from Million Dollar Nannies explain what really went down at the beach

Things got messy on a beach day out for the Million Dollar Nannies cast, especially for Taylor and Mitchell. They went on the Viall Files podcast and opened up about what really went down during the dramatic beach scene.

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“That was a rough day at the beach,” Taylor admitted. “There was miscommunication on a lot of sides, but we were there for a play date.”

“The kids that I was with, they wanted to go to the beach and Taylor was at the pool,” Mitchell explained. He got confused when he saw Taylor wasn’t where the kids expected her to be. Meanwhile, Taylor had stepped away from the kids she was minding, leaving them with Tamaya, another nanny, who she trusted and was trusted by others in the house.

Nicola, her nanny mum, approached Taylor on the beach about this. She describes it as “embarrassing.” In true nanny fashion, Taylor was actually wearing a princess costume with a tiara during the confrontation. Nicola then fired her on the spot.

“I’ve never been fired before in my life. So that was very hard,” Taylor revealed. Knowing that the first time you get fired will be filmed then aired on national telly is majorly embarrassing too.

She did learn and grow from this unfortunate experience though. “That was one thing like the proudest moment for me was accepting that I got fired, going back up there and taking accountability and talking with her.” Nicola even made her wait an entire hour before having a conversation with her. During the talk, they bonded over personal things like both having siblings with a disability, and Nicola eventually gave her the job back.

Both Taylor and Mitchell framed the beach incident as a “rough day” full of miscommunication and high emotion. Rather than an actual neglectful situation.

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