The Tab

How much Love Is Blind’s Bri and Connor really make, as she said he couldn’t provide for her

Bri said she’s used to men who ‘out-alpha’ her

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Money has been a point of contention between Connor and Bri on this season of Love Is Blind, so let’s look at their net worths to really see if they’re mismatched.

In last week’s batch of Love Is Blind episodes, Bri called it off with Connor before they could get to the altar. The two of them had been having a fairly unproblematic journey compared to the other couples, but it seemed like one big turning point was the unaired meet-up Connor had with Bri’s successful dad and the rest of her family.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

During a serious conversation just days before their scheduled wedding, Bri told Connor she’s used to guys coming in and telling her they can provide for her and earn five times more than she does. She also said the guys she usually dates are usually the “alpha” of the relationship, and she’s not used to being “out-alpha’d”. Right, let’s see what that actually means in a financial breakdown.

Connor makes good money as an account manager

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Connor Spies (@connor9spies)

33-year-old Connor is an account manager at Dumpsters.com, and yes, that means he sells dumpsters. But before you judge, he may be earning a healthy $75k from this job, not including commission, which is a huge chunk of most sales-related jobs. According to Forbes, the average salary in Ohio is $69k, so Connor is possibly making quite a bit more than the average Ohio man. Good for him!

Bri is a senior merchant at a massive chain and has a business with her dad

Hustle-holic Bri earned her fortune as a senior merchant at the huge American chain Bath & Body Works, where she’s estimated to earn a whopping $158k a year – basically double Connor’s base salary. And not only does she do this very demanding job, but she also buys, renovates, and sells houses with her dad on the side, and is steadily building a property portfolio. Super impressive.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

Okay, so it’s clear there’s a bit of a financial divide between Connor and Bri, but it looks like they’ve been able to make things work despite that. I guess we’ll hear more at the reunion!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image via Instagram

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Love Is Blind’s Brittany shares revealing lengthy statement after *those* Devonta rumours

‘Red flag on fire’: Therapist analyses Love Is Blind’s Alex, and Ashley dodged a bullet

An engagement, baby, marriage and divorce: All that will be exposed at Love Is Blind reunion

Latest

How much Love Is Blind’s Bri and Connor really make, as she said he couldn’t provide for her

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Bri said she’s used to men who ‘out-alpha’ her

love island all stars samie lucinda feud

Love Island feud reaches new heights as Samie dramatically shuns Lucinda in a restaurant

Claudia Cox

She’s still blanking Lucinda and Ciaran beyond the villa

Shocking 911 call reveals hour-long highway chase with Britney Spears before DUI arrest

Suchismita Ghosh

Police found an unknown substance inside her car

Right, will the maids and servants still be big characters in the next series of Bridgerton?!

Hebe Hancock

They really made the show

Zendaya Tom Holland

Not a drill: There’s finally some real pics of Zendaya after secret wedding to Tom Holland

Kieran Galpin

Bye bye AI fakes, and hello gorg ring

People have a convincing theory about Violet in Bridgerton and it makes so much sense

Ellissa Bain

There were so many clues

Detail Bridgerton Rosy Posy poor

This hidden detail you missed in Bridgerton hints at Posy and Rosamund’s poor financial situation

Suchismita Ghosh

How did I not realise?

brigderton netflix francesca season four

After Bridgerton S4’s heartbreaking ending, here’s if Francesca has children in the books

Claudia Cox

She has more problems to deal with than the other siblings combined

‘In Hysterics’ and all things Bristol University student-led theatre

Katie Soobiah

Tickets selling for a meagre £14

We asked and you answered: Here are the best places to eat on Lancs’ Uni campus

Erin Malik

It’s never too late to spice up your lunch order

How much Love Is Blind’s Bri and Connor really make, as she said he couldn’t provide for her

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Bri said she’s used to men who ‘out-alpha’ her

love island all stars samie lucinda feud

Love Island feud reaches new heights as Samie dramatically shuns Lucinda in a restaurant

Claudia Cox

She’s still blanking Lucinda and Ciaran beyond the villa

Shocking 911 call reveals hour-long highway chase with Britney Spears before DUI arrest

Suchismita Ghosh

Police found an unknown substance inside her car

Right, will the maids and servants still be big characters in the next series of Bridgerton?!

Hebe Hancock

They really made the show

Zendaya Tom Holland

Not a drill: There’s finally some real pics of Zendaya after secret wedding to Tom Holland

Kieran Galpin

Bye bye AI fakes, and hello gorg ring

People have a convincing theory about Violet in Bridgerton and it makes so much sense

Ellissa Bain

There were so many clues

Detail Bridgerton Rosy Posy poor

This hidden detail you missed in Bridgerton hints at Posy and Rosamund’s poor financial situation

Suchismita Ghosh

How did I not realise?

brigderton netflix francesca season four

After Bridgerton S4’s heartbreaking ending, here’s if Francesca has children in the books

Claudia Cox

She has more problems to deal with than the other siblings combined

‘In Hysterics’ and all things Bristol University student-led theatre

Katie Soobiah

Tickets selling for a meagre £14

We asked and you answered: Here are the best places to eat on Lancs’ Uni campus

Erin Malik

It’s never too late to spice up your lunch order