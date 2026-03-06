How much Love Is Blind’s Bri and Connor really make, as she said he couldn’t provide for her

5 seconds ago

Money has been a point of contention between Connor and Bri on this season of Love Is Blind, so let’s look at their net worths to really see if they’re mismatched.

In last week’s batch of Love Is Blind episodes, Bri called it off with Connor before they could get to the altar. The two of them had been having a fairly unproblematic journey compared to the other couples, but it seemed like one big turning point was the unaired meet-up Connor had with Bri’s successful dad and the rest of her family.

During a serious conversation just days before their scheduled wedding, Bri told Connor she’s used to guys coming in and telling her they can provide for her and earn five times more than she does. She also said the guys she usually dates are usually the “alpha” of the relationship, and she’s not used to being “out-alpha’d”. Right, let’s see what that actually means in a financial breakdown.

Connor makes good money as an account manager

33-year-old Connor is an account manager at Dumpsters.com, and yes, that means he sells dumpsters. But before you judge, he may be earning a healthy $75k from this job, not including commission, which is a huge chunk of most sales-related jobs. According to Forbes, the average salary in Ohio is $69k, so Connor is possibly making quite a bit more than the average Ohio man. Good for him!

Bri is a senior merchant at a massive chain and has a business with her dad

Hustle-holic Bri earned her fortune as a senior merchant at the huge American chain Bath & Body Works, where she’s estimated to earn a whopping $158k a year – basically double Connor’s base salary. And not only does she do this very demanding job, but she also buys, renovates, and sells houses with her dad on the side, and is steadily building a property portfolio. Super impressive.

Okay, so it’s clear there’s a bit of a financial divide between Connor and Bri, but it looks like they’ve been able to make things work despite that. I guess we’ll hear more at the reunion!

