‘I’m an excessive spender’: Inside the weekly spend of 22-year-old paralegal living off £24k

Jamie tapped through over £200 in seven days

Francesca Eke | Guides

Location: Newcastle – salary: £24,000 – lives with others

Working as a paralegal in the North East, Jamie describes themself as an “excessive spender” who is trying to build an emergency fund. This week’s Money Talks looks at the outgoings of a sociable young professional, including everything from cocktails and croissants to boring buys like bin bags.

The week at a glance

Age: 22

Location: Newcastle

Annual salary: £24,000

Living situation: House share

Current commitments: Rent

Main money goal: Emergency fund

General attitude toward money: “Excessive spender”

Jamie’s spending diary

Sunday

£40 – food shop

Monday

Coffee (price not specified)

Monday – Friday

£9 – transport (metro to work)

Tuesday

£3.75 – lunch at work

Wednesday

£6.45 – lunch at work

£7 – dinner out with friend

£2.75 – bin bags

£13 – taxi to work

Thursday

£6 – coffee and croissant with friends

£3.45 – lunch at work

Friday

£6.75 – lunch with friends

£7 – cocktail with friend

One off buys this week

£66 – new dress

£54 – new coat

Total weekly spend

Total for the week: £228.40 (ish)

Weekly reflection

Most purchases this week were impulse buys, excluding transport costs. When asked what surprised them about this week’s spending, Jamie said: “Buying lunch outside and taxi.” Outside of their normal routine, Jamie explained they’d avoid spending on taxis and instead rely on public transport. Making their own lunches would also be a change Jamie wants to implement going forward.

Compared to a typical week, they called this week “normal, with maybe less expenditure.”

Looking ahead, Jamie wants to build “mindful spending”, i.e growing an emergency fund to fall back on if ever needed n

Nothing was skipped this week because of money, and the only unexpected purchase was the new dress.

