The Tab
Beavo teeth before and after

Before and after: What Beavo has *actually* had done to his teeth and the huge amount it cost

All the answers

Hayley Soen | Trends

Every time Beavo posts a video anywhere, his comments section is filled with comments about his teeth. Back in the day during his “dinnah” videos he would whack an extremely harsh whitening filter over his mouth, but now he’s got the real deal.

Since becoming a TikTok, and now OnlyFans, sensation, Beavo has had a huge teeth transformation. They’re blinding, and he’s had the works. In every post he’s showing off his set of pearly whites, so it’s no surprise people are desperate to know what he’s had done. He’s also now raking it in as a content creator, so the cost probably didn’t even pass him by.

What has Beavo actually had done to his teeth?

Shock! Beavo had his teeth done in Turkey. He visited UK Smiles, which is a cosmetic dentist actually based in Antalya, Turkey. He got Zirconia crowns, and it’s clear from the before and after shots that he had all at least of his visible teeth worked on.

A zirconia crown is a strong, ceramic dental restoration made from zirconium dioxide, and is used to cover and protect damaged teeth, improve appearance, or replace missing teeth.

Ahead of getting the work done, Beavo said he was hoping to have “fresh nashers” and “actually be able to eat properly”. He said: “I’ve always wanted to get my teeth done, I always used to get bullied as a kid because of my teeth.”

The clinic he got the work done through has posted loads of before and after shots and videos from Beavo’s time there.

The main video post said: “Before/After! After struggling for many years with his teeth, Beavo finally decided to go for a full smile makeover! Previously, Beavo had two missing lateral incisors which resulted in poor aesthetic amongst chewing and eating issues, we corrected this with the use of zirconium crowns and dental bridges in just one week!”

@uk.smiles

@BEAVO Teeth Transformation full journey! #veneers #zirconiumveneers #zirconiumcrowns #turkeyteeth #uksmiles #teethtransformation

♬ original sound – UK Smiles

In a further video, detailing his teeth journey, Beavo said: “It’s been the best week of my life. I’ve always wanted to change my smile, but I’ve never had the courage to do it.”

So, how much would all this have cost?

In an interview, Beavo admitted he wasn’t best impressed that the company had asked him to pay. But, he did manage to persuade them to do it for free, because he’d promo them. “I said, ‘If you do it for free and just pay for travel and that and just record, do it for nothing, I’ll promo’,” Beavo said in the chat. “So, I got a free set of teeth, and got them 7million views on their promo. So, they got their money’s worth.”

But, we’re not all Beavo. So, for the average person who has to pay for this, UK Smiles states the Zirconia Crowns treatment, along with hotel stay in Turkey, airport transfers, X-rays and the needed medication, can cost around £3,980.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: OnlyFans Social Media TikTok Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Beavo

‘You’re disowned’: Beavo’s mum takes OnlyFans filth too far as daughter issues scathing response

OnlyFans sons and fathers

Meet the fathers who are actually choosing to make OnlyFans content with their real-life sons

Latest

The five Russell Group unis with the most alarming deficits right now, revealed

Claudia Cox

Even the Uni of Cambridge is making less money?!

Stranger Things kill main characters

Stranger Things creators reveal the infuriating reason they didn’t kill off any main characters

Suchismita Ghosh

It was also a last-minute decision

Quinn

Calling thirsty queens: Here are all the huge celebs reading smut for you on Quinn

Kieran Galpin

PSA: Do NOT listen to these videos in a public place

‘News Daddy’ Dylan Page is officially leaving TikTok after explosive allegations

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims they’ve deleted his past five videos

MAFS UK Rebecca details footballer girlfriend

MAFS UK’s Rebecca shared intimate details about her new footballer girlfriend, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

She seems really happy

People only just noticed this chilling hidden detail in The Housemaid that’s so sinister

Ellissa Bain

It makes me feel ill

OnlyFans twin sisters

Twin sisters who do OnlyFans together reveal the most vile requests they’re willing to do

Hayley Soen

‘We find it quite fun and thrilling’

The Critics Choice Awards is being absolutely ROASTED for serving this pathetic snack plate

Hebe Hancock

That’s half my morning snack

love island belle and anton

Love Island’s Anton dragged for bizarre reaction to his ex Belle joining All Stars

Claudia Cox

He somehow made the news into an ad for his fitness business?!

Meet Sam, the Faithful Yorkshire lad who’s quickly made an impression in The Traitors castle

Shannon Downing

All eyes are on Sam as the new series unfolds

The five Russell Group unis with the most alarming deficits right now, revealed

Claudia Cox

Even the Uni of Cambridge is making less money?!

Stranger Things kill main characters

Stranger Things creators reveal the infuriating reason they didn’t kill off any main characters

Suchismita Ghosh

It was also a last-minute decision

Quinn

Calling thirsty queens: Here are all the huge celebs reading smut for you on Quinn

Kieran Galpin

PSA: Do NOT listen to these videos in a public place

‘News Daddy’ Dylan Page is officially leaving TikTok after explosive allegations

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He claims they’ve deleted his past five videos

MAFS UK Rebecca details footballer girlfriend

MAFS UK’s Rebecca shared intimate details about her new footballer girlfriend, and I’m obsessed

Suchismita Ghosh

She seems really happy

People only just noticed this chilling hidden detail in The Housemaid that’s so sinister

Ellissa Bain

It makes me feel ill

OnlyFans twin sisters

Twin sisters who do OnlyFans together reveal the most vile requests they’re willing to do

Hayley Soen

‘We find it quite fun and thrilling’

The Critics Choice Awards is being absolutely ROASTED for serving this pathetic snack plate

Hebe Hancock

That’s half my morning snack

love island belle and anton

Love Island’s Anton dragged for bizarre reaction to his ex Belle joining All Stars

Claudia Cox

He somehow made the news into an ad for his fitness business?!

Meet Sam, the Faithful Yorkshire lad who’s quickly made an impression in The Traitors castle

Shannon Downing

All eyes are on Sam as the new series unfolds