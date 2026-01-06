Before and after: What Beavo has *actually* had done to his teeth and the huge amount it cost

4 hours ago

Every time Beavo posts a video anywhere, his comments section is filled with comments about his teeth. Back in the day during his “dinnah” videos he would whack an extremely harsh whitening filter over his mouth, but now he’s got the real deal.

Since becoming a TikTok, and now OnlyFans, sensation, Beavo has had a huge teeth transformation. They’re blinding, and he’s had the works. In every post he’s showing off his set of pearly whites, so it’s no surprise people are desperate to know what he’s had done. He’s also now raking it in as a content creator, so the cost probably didn’t even pass him by.

What has Beavo actually had done to his teeth?

Shock! Beavo had his teeth done in Turkey. He visited UK Smiles, which is a cosmetic dentist actually based in Antalya, Turkey. He got Zirconia crowns, and it’s clear from the before and after shots that he had all at least of his visible teeth worked on.

A zirconia crown is a strong, ceramic dental restoration made from zirconium dioxide, and is used to cover and protect damaged teeth, improve appearance, or replace missing teeth.

Ahead of getting the work done, Beavo said he was hoping to have “fresh nashers” and “actually be able to eat properly”. He said: “I’ve always wanted to get my teeth done, I always used to get bullied as a kid because of my teeth.”

The clinic he got the work done through has posted loads of before and after shots and videos from Beavo’s time there.

The main video post said: “Before/After! After struggling for many years with his teeth, Beavo finally decided to go for a full smile makeover! Previously, Beavo had two missing lateral incisors which resulted in poor aesthetic amongst chewing and eating issues, we corrected this with the use of zirconium crowns and dental bridges in just one week!”

In a further video, detailing his teeth journey, Beavo said: “It’s been the best week of my life. I’ve always wanted to change my smile, but I’ve never had the courage to do it.”

So, how much would all this have cost?

In an interview, Beavo admitted he wasn’t best impressed that the company had asked him to pay. But, he did manage to persuade them to do it for free, because he’d promo them. “I said, ‘If you do it for free and just pay for travel and that and just record, do it for nothing, I’ll promo’,” Beavo said in the chat. “So, I got a free set of teeth, and got them 7million views on their promo. So, they got their money’s worth.”

But, we’re not all Beavo. So, for the average person who has to pay for this, UK Smiles states the Zirconia Crowns treatment, along with hotel stay in Turkey, airport transfers, X-rays and the needed medication, can cost around £3,980.

