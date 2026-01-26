‘Ello boys’: Beavo’s mum is using her son for deranged OnlyFans videos, so prepare to be scarred

‘He smacked my bum and said you know you the rules’

Beavo’s mum, Rita Alson, has been desperately trying to make it on OnlyFans by dropping her son’s name and his catchphrases into marketing. It’s horrifying, but why can’t I look away?

“People might think it’s crazy putting my mum on Spicy, but doing what I need to secure her future is the right move, and I stand by it!” Beavo announced last year, after his Bonnie Blue collab in 2024.

She made thousands in just a few weeks and has even gone on to bag an influencer boyfriend called Simple Simon.

Every OnlyFans model needs a niche. Bonnie has her stunts, Lil Tay has her age, and Rita’s was decided for her 24 years ago – when Beavo was born.

Rita Alson keeps referencing Beavo in her videos

Most of Rita’s OnlyFans marketing videos usually start with “Ello boys”, before she refers to her son. In the past, this has just been “I’m Beavo’s mum”, but now she’s using his catchphrases. I smell a copyright lawsuit in the making.

In the most recent video, Rita invented a fake scenario involving a delivery driver who had slapped her on the bum. Unfortunately, by using Beavo’s “you know the rules line”, she inadvertently made it sound like the raunchy delivery driver was her son.

One person responded: “That’s what your own son says…”

“Not surprising that Beavo did that,” someone else said.

She makes numerous references to ‘Dinnah!’

Beavo is known for a few phrases, but none are more popular than “dinnah!” It must be a family tradition, because Rita has also used it for her OnlyFans marketing.

She opened the floodgates with this one

This one was slightly less overtly wrong, but nontheless just as traumatic. She asked people if they had any questions for Beavo’s mum, and the following responses were undoubtedly the best.

How much do you regret keeping him?

Does he still wet the bed?

Do you keep it in the family?

General rule of thumb: If you’ve got a link in bio, maybe don’t talk about your relationship with your son on TikTok. Especially to drive traffic to the link in bio.

Oh for god’s sake, he’s the one recording this video

I’m sorry, but you could not pay me enough money to willingly film my mum having a chip inserted in and out of her mouth. Using your son’s fame to enhance yours is one thing, but getting him involved with the filming is another.

