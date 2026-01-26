The Tab
Beavo's mum

‘Ello boys’: Beavo’s mum is using her son for deranged OnlyFans videos, so prepare to be scarred

‘He smacked my bum and said you know you the rules’

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Beavo’s mum, Rita Alson, has been desperately trying to make it on OnlyFans by dropping her son’s name and his catchphrases into marketing. It’s horrifying, but why can’t I look away?

“People might think it’s crazy putting my mum on Spicy, but doing what I need to secure her future is the right move, and I stand by it!” Beavo announced last year, after his Bonnie Blue collab in 2024.

She made thousands in just a few weeks and has even gone on to bag an influencer boyfriend called Simple Simon.

Every OnlyFans model needs a niche. Bonnie has her stunts, Lil Tay has her age, and Rita’s was decided for her 24 years ago – when Beavo was born.

Rita Alson keeps referencing Beavo in her videos

@beavosmum_rita

Can you believe it he must have recognised me 😆🤣 #beavosmum #fyp #ritaalson #viralvideos #fypppppppppppppp

♬ original sound – Beavos mum !

Most of Rita’s OnlyFans marketing videos usually start with “Ello boys”, before she refers to her son. In the past, this has just been “I’m Beavo’s mum”, but now she’s using his catchphrases. I smell a copyright lawsuit in the making.

In the most recent video, Rita invented a fake scenario involving a delivery driver who had slapped her on the bum. Unfortunately, by using Beavo’s “you know the rules line”, she inadvertently made it sound like the raunchy delivery driver was her son.

One person responded: “That’s what your own son says…”

“Not surprising that Beavo did that,” someone else said.

She makes numerous references to ‘Dinnah!’

@beavosmum_rita

Did you every think you’d see me here ! 🫣 #fyp #beavo #beavosmum #ritaalson #beavoclips

♬ original sound – Beavos mum !

Beavo is known for a few phrases, but none are more popular than “dinnah!” It must be a family tradition, because Rita has also used it for her OnlyFans marketing.

She opened the floodgates with this one

@beavosmum_rita

Comment below 😆 #fyp #beavosmum

♬ original sound – Beavos mum !

Most Read

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

Um, Jade from The Traitors has an incredibly wealthy Dad and I’m actually speechless

This one was slightly less overtly wrong, but nontheless just as traumatic. She asked people if they had any questions for Beavo’s mum, and the following responses were undoubtedly the best.

  • How much do you regret keeping him?
  • Does he still wet the bed?
  • Do you keep it in the family?

General rule of thumb: If you’ve got a link in bio, maybe don’t talk about your relationship with your son on TikTok. Especially to drive traffic to the link in bio.

Oh for god’s sake, he’s the one recording this video

@beavosmum_rita

What a tease 😝 #simplesimonandbeavomum #fypppppppppppppp #fyp #simplesimon #beavosmum

♬ original sound – Beavos mum !

I’m sorry, but you could not pay me enough money to willingly film my mum having a chip inserted in and out of her mouth. Using your son’s fame to enhance yours is one thing, but getting him involved with the filming is another.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit:

More on: Influencers OnlyFans Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends

Read Next

The truth behind *that* viral pic of Mia Khalifa and Mr Bean, and if they’re really dating

And then there were three: OnlyFans Dad and son have a new ‘brother’, and he’s eerily familiar

OnlyFans twins videos

These filthy videos of the identical twins who do OnlyFans together are actually too much

Latest
oxbridge students easiest hardest courses to get offers for oxford cambridge unis

Desperate to go to Oxbridge? These are the easiest and hardest courses to get offers for

Claudia Cox

I’ve suddenly decided I’m passionate about music

Uni professor from Newcastle in court over sexual messages and proposed hotel meet with ‘teen’

Francesca Eke

Francis Lewis thought he was speaking to a 14-year-old boy, but was actually Snapchatting a decoy officer

Oxford Uni priest removed from his position after ‘unwanted contact’ with student

Sienna Wilson

Father Damian Howard allegedly initiated ‘intimate conduct’ while supporting a student over the death of a friend

It’s official: The Newcastle Tab is looking for more writers to join the team

Ella Morrison

Come to our open meeting at 6.30pm on Thursday 29th January at Luther’s (Newcastle Uni Students’ Union)

Everything to know about Stephen Libby, The Traitors winner and former Glasgow Uni student

Isabella Zbucki

Surprisingly, Stephen did not study fashion

Beavo's mum

‘Ello boys’: Beavo’s mum is using her son for deranged OnlyFans videos, so prepare to be scarred

Kieran Galpin

‘He smacked my bum and said you know you the rules’

Former University of York student jailed for three years after sexual assault on woman

Frances Halewood

The victim was ‘scared to leave her house’ after the incident

Blind Manchester student who fell on train tracks awarded £18k after assistance didn’t arrive

Jessica Owen

Abdul Eneser’s booked assistance failed to turn up at the agreed time, leaving him alone after midnight

The truth behind *that* viral pic of Mia Khalifa and Mr Bean, and if they’re really dating

Hebe Hancock

This was not on my 2026 bingo card

LSE student wins pay out over incorrect grade that made her miss Cambridge offer

Lucy Evanson

The payment initially came with a confidentiality clause

oxbridge students easiest hardest courses to get offers for oxford cambridge unis

Desperate to go to Oxbridge? These are the easiest and hardest courses to get offers for

Claudia Cox

I’ve suddenly decided I’m passionate about music

Uni professor from Newcastle in court over sexual messages and proposed hotel meet with ‘teen’

Francesca Eke

Francis Lewis thought he was speaking to a 14-year-old boy, but was actually Snapchatting a decoy officer

Oxford Uni priest removed from his position after ‘unwanted contact’ with student

Sienna Wilson

Father Damian Howard allegedly initiated ‘intimate conduct’ while supporting a student over the death of a friend

It’s official: The Newcastle Tab is looking for more writers to join the team

Ella Morrison

Come to our open meeting at 6.30pm on Thursday 29th January at Luther’s (Newcastle Uni Students’ Union)

Everything to know about Stephen Libby, The Traitors winner and former Glasgow Uni student

Isabella Zbucki

Surprisingly, Stephen did not study fashion

Beavo's mum

‘Ello boys’: Beavo’s mum is using her son for deranged OnlyFans videos, so prepare to be scarred

Kieran Galpin

‘He smacked my bum and said you know you the rules’

Former University of York student jailed for three years after sexual assault on woman

Frances Halewood

The victim was ‘scared to leave her house’ after the incident

Blind Manchester student who fell on train tracks awarded £18k after assistance didn’t arrive

Jessica Owen

Abdul Eneser’s booked assistance failed to turn up at the agreed time, leaving him alone after midnight

The truth behind *that* viral pic of Mia Khalifa and Mr Bean, and if they’re really dating

Hebe Hancock

This was not on my 2026 bingo card

LSE student wins pay out over incorrect grade that made her miss Cambridge offer

Lucy Evanson

The payment initially came with a confidentiality clause