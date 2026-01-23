And then there were three: OnlyFans Dad and son have a new ‘brother’, and he’s eerily familiar

48 mins ago

The family of Dean and Bray Byrne, who the internet now knows as the father and son who do OnlyFans together, has grown with the introduction of a new “brother.”

Dean and Bray first went viral last year when the 41-year-old dad helped to launch his 18-year-old son’s OnlyFans. Morals aside, it certainly worked because Bray now has 175k followers on Twitter.

“Yes he is and he came to me recently saying he wanted to start OF, I tried to put him off at first cause it can be bad, he was adamant so I took him under my wing and said I’d help. Please show your support and please be kind,” father of the year Dean said at the time.

Saying they’ve gone from strength to strength since going viral might be a little bit of an overexaggeration, but they have been keeping the spotlight on themselves. They appeared on TMZ, have been working with other OnlyFans lads in the industry, and have continued to post father-son content. They’re yet to do a Bonnie Blue-style stunt, but watch this space.

Skits in the OF circuit go stale pretty quickly, so Dean and Bray have added another “brother” to their family. Meet Zak Blackman.

Who is Zak Blackman, and why does he look so familiar?

Zak Blackman is an OnlyFans lad who boasts 92k followers on Twitter, 20k on one Instagram, and 75k on another. He’s a straight model, but like most OF lads, he’s not opposed to a style of content that could easily be branded queerbaiting.

Zak used to be in the Navy, but he was brutally kicked out when the higher-ups discovered that he’d made $25k off x-rated snaps, many of which he took onboard the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier. You win some, you lose some, and Zak definitely ended up winning. His savage dismissal from the armed forces catapulted his career.

As for why he looks so familiar, there are a few reasons. At one point, he was pegged to be planning a military-themed stunt with Lily Phillips. It never came about, though. You might also have seen him on KSI’s Pop the Balloon.

More recently, he was on season four, episode three, of Olivia Attwood’s ITV show, Getting Filthy Rich. As part of that, he also sat down on This Morning to talk about flogging feet pictures online.

They’re not actually related, but Zak is Bray’s new brother

One of Dean’s closest friends in the industry seems to be Rob Makin, and he pops up constantly in skits on Instagram and TikTok. In this one, Rob was “dad one”, Dean was “dad two”, Bray was “son one”, and Zak was “son two.”

They all flexed, but that was about all that happened.

Zak has popped up in a few different videos now

In this one, Bray and Zak are sitting on the sofa where they made their rent in five minutes. You don’t have to be a genius to work out how they made the money.

Aw, family time

This video showed the group of men playing table football, and it would be so wholesome if you didn’t know the wider context. It’s not clear who won the game, or why you need to be shirtless to play table football.

Things are obviously much filthier on Twitter

Due to its shocking lack of policies, Twitter is ground zero for OnlyFans marketing. Dean and Bray’s pages are shockingly PG compared to others, and even Zak’s has full on s*x videos racking up millions of views. On Twitter, Bray and Zak have been posing for quite a few naughty pictures together.

Jokes aside, it is great that Bray has someone else around his own age to lean on throughout his OF journey.

Feet are always a big selling point

It always comes down to feet, for some reason. Cambridge needs to launch a study.

