Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Is anyone else feeling like the promo for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights has gone from method acting straight into “someone please hose this down”? Because Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are doing an insane amount for a press tour right now.

The film hasn’t even been released yet, but it’s already raised eyebrows thanks to its steamy trailer, historically questionable costumes and a brooding Charli xcx soundtrack. And now, the two leads are basically behaving like Catherine and Heathcliff never stopped haunting the moors, or each other.

Margot Robbie, 35, who both produces the film and stars as Catherine Earnshaw, has reportedly gifted Jacob Elordi, 28, a matching signet ring. Not just any ring, either. Each one features an image of two skeletons embracing, engraved with the famously intense Brontë quote: “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.”

Yes. Skeletons. Embracing. Soulmates. Completely normal colleague behaviour.

The rings landed just after Jacob described himself and Margot as having a “mutual obsession” with each other while filming. Speaking to Fandango, he explained that whenever you’re on set with Margot Robbie, you simply have to stay within five to ten metres of her at all times.

“I think the thing is, regardless of plot or screenplay, if you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you’re going to make sure you’re within five to ten metres,” he said, while Margot sat right there. Casually.

He then went on to explain that he watched everything she did. How she drank tea. How she ate. When she might finally slip up. Apparently, she never did.

Meanwhile, Margot has admitted she became “codependent” on Jacob during filming, saying she’d start looking around the set for him and feel “unnerved and unmoored” if he wasn’t there. She likened it to being “a kid without their blanket,” which is definitely one of the more emotionally loaded things you can say about a co-star.

In another interview with Vogue Australia, the pair also revealed they “hated” filming scenes when the other wasn’t on set, which feels very on-brand for two people playing one of literature’s most toxic couples.

And it didn’t stop when the cameras did.

Margot recently attended a Wuthering Heights-themed bachelorette party, where she screened the film for her friends for the first time. According to her, it was “the most unhinged experience of my life”.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, she described 20 women in lace, corsets and veils, already a few drinks deep, “frothing at the mouth”, “like rapid dogs”, and screaming so loudly when Jacob appeared onscreen that it “registered on the Richter scale”. Margot joked that if Jacob had actually been there, “they would eat him”, which honestly feels believable.

Jacob, for his part, says that during filming there were moments when the lines between actor and character genuinely blurred.

“There’d be a moment where we’d be running hand in hand through the moors… where I’d look across at her and she’d be looking at me and you really realized you were looking at Catherine and she was looking at Heathcliff,” he said. “In that moment, we really were a part of their love, for real.”

Add in the fact that Jacob once surprised Margot on Valentine’s Day by filling her room with roses in character as Heathcliff, something she openly admitted made her think he’d be “a very good boyfriend”, and you can see why people are starting to squint at this whole situation.

Not everyone is buying it. One person on X pointed out that Margot is married, calling the whole thing “fake PR” and “condescending to the public”.

So, is this just two extremely committed actors leaning hard into a gothic romance for promo? Or has Wuthering Heights somehow turned its press tour into a full-blown emotional support situationship?

Either way, everyone needs to calm down. Preferably before someone else gets engraved jewellery.

Featured image credit: Warner Bros