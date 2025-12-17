The Tab
percy jackson season two character recast

Here’s why a key Percy Jackson villain was recast for season 2, as per the books’ author

They’re going to expand a really sad storyline from the books

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

A key demigod in Percy Jackson and the Olympians was recast for season two. The books’ author has explained why this change to the cast was made, and it hints at what’s to come later in the show.

So, in the world of Percy Jackson, Chris Rodriguez is a demigod son of Hermes. He did pop in briefly at Camp Half-Blood in season one of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and was played by Andrew Alvarez. However, he was recast as Kevin Chacon for season two.

There’s a big reason behind the cast change. The shows’ creators are going deviate from the Percy Jackson and the Olympians books and expand Chris Rodriguez’s role in the story. So, they picked a different actor to portrays Chris going forward.

Rick Riordan, the author of the books, explained to Entertainment Weekly: “When we were looking at what are we going to do in season two where the character comes a little more into the forefront, that’s the casting that made sense at the time for that part.

Chris in season one of Percy Jackson and the Olympians(Image via Disney+) who has been recast now

Chris in season one of Percy Jackson and the Olympians
(Image via Disney+)

“So much of it is who’s the best for the part, who’s available for the part, what makes sense with the timing? So this is really the first time that you see Chris Rodriguez as a full character, so it wasn’t really so much of a recasting thing. It was just finding the way to make that part work with the right person who was available.”

Most Read

Whiteexican

His filthy Wicked series has ended, but the OnlyFans twunk’s new videos are even raunchier

How to play the viral ‘say the word on beat’ game that’s all over TikTok right now

Here’s how to see your Snapchat Wrapped 2025, and can you really check other people’s?!

The TV show’s co-creator Jonathan E Steinberg said that Chris mostly appeared in season one as a sort of “Easter egg for the fans”, and at that point they “weren’t really thinking” about the long-term. He’s only referred to as “Chris” in the credits, without the surname. They’ve changed their tune on this now. “We wanted to just do a slight course-correct there while still keeping as much continuity from the first season as we could.

In the Percy Jackson books, Chris is part of Luke Castellan’s group of rebel demigods who fight for the main villain Kronos. In the fourth book Percy Jackson and the Battle of the Labyrinth, Clarisse finds Chris when the ghost of King Minos has driven him to insanity. Clarisse really tries to help him as she once had a crush on him. She struggles, and it’s all super sad. In the fifth book The Last Olympian, Dionysus (who is the god of madness, among other things) cures him. He switches sides from the villains, and does start dating Clarisse.

Chris in season two percy jackson(Image via Disney+)

Chris in season two
(Image via Disney+)

So far, we’ve seen much more of Chris before he joins Luke than we ever did in the books. It seems likely that the show’s creators plan to focus on his character and his relationship with Clarisse much more than in the books.

Jonathan E Steinberg continued to Entertainment Weekly: “This will be fun for people who know the books to see where these characters are when we meet them. And as you get deeper into the story, you start to realise there are things you want to do that some of those decisions have made complicated. Wanting to start a Clarisse story with Chris a little bit fresh and not have it feel like Chris was so tied to Luke in the way that season 1 would have, it required us to separate those two ideas a little bit and give one of them a fresh start.”

Even though Chris was recast in the Percy Jackson show, the first actor, Andrew Alvarez, still gets to appear as a demigod attending Camp Half-Blood. So, we can all imagine that there are two separate people called Chris, and reconcile this plot hole in our heads.

Can’t wait.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Disney Percy Jackson TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Read Next

Millie Bobby Brown ‘filmed alone in Iceland’ for Stranger Things, and the theories are wild

stranger things dr brenner

Woah, Dr Brenner in Stranger Things had a huge backstory, but we were robbed of seeing it

percy jackson season two chariot race

Here’s who Danny Virtue is, and why there is a tribute in the Percy Jackson season 2 credits

Latest
percy jackson season two character recast

Here’s why a key Percy Jackson villain was recast for season 2, as per the books’ author

Claudia Cox

They’re going to expand a really sad storyline from the books

7 activities in Leeds that are even harder than completing your summatives

Lucy Eason

Maybe that 3000 word essay isn’t so bad after all

December 10 members

Meet the seven lads in Simon Cowell’s new band December 10 – formed on his Netflix show

Harrison Brocklehurst

Everyone is calling them One Direction dupes

Wills Memorial Building tower tours raise £50,000 for Bristol Children’s Hospital charity

Katy Bright

Thousands of visitors each year tour the Wills Memorial Building, which has now raised £50,000 for sick babies and children across the South West

University of Birmingham launches first-of-its-kind AI degree

Ffion Williams

The undergraduate degree combines AI technologies with public policy and ethics

Here’s why Durham is the perfect place to try rowing

Luisa Aarhuus

Yes, the river is cold. Yes, the alarms are early. No, you still won’t regret it

2025 Leeds student replay

Kayley Lincoln

Embarrassed yet? We are

Oxford student charged after chanting ‘put Zios in the ground’ at pro-Palestine protest

Esther Knowles

Samuel Williams was charged with inciting racial hatred

Stranger Things Robin character changed

Robin used to be iconic: Why everyone’s fuming about her Stranger Things character change

Harrison Brocklehurst

She never used to be so annoying

p diddy sean combs and the prison fort dix

From cheese sandwiches to chapel: Details of how P Diddy will spend Christmas in prison

Claudia Cox

Inmates get peanut butter sandwiches for dinner on Christmas day

percy jackson season two character recast

Here’s why a key Percy Jackson villain was recast for season 2, as per the books’ author

Claudia Cox

They’re going to expand a really sad storyline from the books

7 activities in Leeds that are even harder than completing your summatives

Lucy Eason

Maybe that 3000 word essay isn’t so bad after all

December 10 members

Meet the seven lads in Simon Cowell’s new band December 10 – formed on his Netflix show

Harrison Brocklehurst

Everyone is calling them One Direction dupes

Wills Memorial Building tower tours raise £50,000 for Bristol Children’s Hospital charity

Katy Bright

Thousands of visitors each year tour the Wills Memorial Building, which has now raised £50,000 for sick babies and children across the South West

University of Birmingham launches first-of-its-kind AI degree

Ffion Williams

The undergraduate degree combines AI technologies with public policy and ethics

Here’s why Durham is the perfect place to try rowing

Luisa Aarhuus

Yes, the river is cold. Yes, the alarms are early. No, you still won’t regret it

2025 Leeds student replay

Kayley Lincoln

Embarrassed yet? We are

Oxford student charged after chanting ‘put Zios in the ground’ at pro-Palestine protest

Esther Knowles

Samuel Williams was charged with inciting racial hatred

Stranger Things Robin character changed

Robin used to be iconic: Why everyone’s fuming about her Stranger Things character change

Harrison Brocklehurst

She never used to be so annoying

p diddy sean combs and the prison fort dix

From cheese sandwiches to chapel: Details of how P Diddy will spend Christmas in prison

Claudia Cox

Inmates get peanut butter sandwiches for dinner on Christmas day