Ice Spice gets ruthlessly dragged for wild outfit at the SpongeBob SquarePants premiere

3 hours ago

Ice Spice is currently getting dragged on X for her outfit at the SpongeBob SquarePants movie premiere, which lots of people are saying is inappropriate.

The rapper has made references to SpongeBob throughout her career, including her song Bikini Bottom, so it wasn’t a huge surprise when she announced she was making the lead single for the new SpongeBob film. Her song, Big Guy, is all over TikTok and even though it started as a meme, everyone can admit it’s actually really catchy.

Videos of Ice Spice at the SpongeBob movie premiere have been circulating on social media, and people aren’t impressed by her outfit. At the LA premiere, Ice Spice wore a sheer white dress that’s completely see-through on the bottom half, showing off her white bikini bottom. In the viral video, Ice Spice welcomes the children and parents who went to the premiere.

“You guys look so cute. Thank you, guys, for coming. This is my first voice-over. Yeah, enjoy, I’ve never seen the film, this will be my first time too. Hey girl, you’re so cute!” she said.

“Hey y’all in the back, sorry I’m so shy and weird. This is my first time. I hope you enjoy it. I was really nervous, but this is so exciting, and I’m so grateful to be a part of it. I’m grateful that you guys came out to watch this!”

Ice Spice faces backlash for alleged racy outfit at kids’ SpongeBob premiere. 👀 🤔 pic.twitter.com/npgthuQ23d — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) December 18, 2025

The quotes and replies are full of people questioning why she’d wear a “revealing” outfit to a child-friendly event.

“Is her team stupid? Why would they do this to her?” one person said.

“It looks good but for a kids SpongeBob event?” said another

Most people are saying that Ice Spice looks amazing in her outfit and the Bikini Bottom reference is clever, but don’t think a kids’ premiere is the right place for the outfit. Ice Spice hasn’t responded to the backlash.

The Tab has reached out to Ice Spice for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via @icespice on Instagram/Paramount Pictures on Youtube