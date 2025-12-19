It’s Christmas number one day, so here’s a ranking of every song that topped UK chart in 2025

2 hours ago

It’s the most anticipated and acclaimed day on the UK chart for 2025 – it’s Christmas number one day. And whilst all signs are pointing towards none other than Kylie Minogue bagging the top spot with her Amazon exclusive single XMAS – it’s got me thinking about the journey the UK Chart has been on this year and all the songs that hit number one in 2025. It’s been a journey – a big mix of songs that stayed there for ages and one week wonders. Some highs, some lows, but a great reflection of where we’re at. With Christmas likely to dominate the last two, here’s a ranking of all the other number ones of 2025 on the UK Singles Chart.

Note: Not including Last Christmas by Wham as it’s obviously a seasonal hit and also one of the best songs ever – so would be boring to just always have it top. Rest assured though, it’s top. We all know it’s top.

13. Ordinary – Alex Warren

Officially the longest running number one of the year, Alex Warren managed 12 consecutive weeks with Ordinary and then an extra week after that when he returned to the top spot. Seems like a nice lad but this is completely vacuous and boring music and it says nothing, makes me feel hollow and I hate it.

12. Survive – Lewis Capaldi

Truly wish nothing but the best for Lewis Capaldi who is often very vulnerable, down to earth and clearly talented. Just not one of his singles that’s moved me as much as others in his catalogue. Was number one for one week in total.

11. That’s So True – Gracie Abrams

Returned to number one as the first of this year, after topping it for the first time in 2024. Look, just listen to Audrey Hobert like the ones of us with real taste.

10. Dior – MK and Chrystal

Not a bad little dance track to pull someone for a chat around the Love Island fire pit. If that’s your sort of thing.

9. Messy – Lola Young

Used to hate it and now just sort of find some charm in it. Got over the overplayed 2024 tsunami of it and now just makes me smile thinking of Lola Young memes. Hope she’s doing okay after some turbulent few months and looking after herself.

8. Golden – HUNTR/X

Apart from Ordinary, it was the Kpop Demon Hunters break out song that truly dominated 2025 and had 10 weeks at number one across all the number ones of the 2025 UK Chart in this ranking. Huge. Kids were obsessed and even those with their walls up who never cared about listening to it ended up humming it more than they would confess to.

7. Daisies – Justin Bieber

I got my Swag on this year, I must admit. Never been a majorly diehard Justin Bieber fan but I really thought he found his stride with this album and it’s my favourite he’s ever released. All I Can Take should have been the biggest hit but Daisies is a lovely and charming single and I’m glad it did so well.

6. Manchild – Sabrina Carpenter

Didn’t like this one at first, but I should have put my trust in Godbrina. Maybe she knew I was about to endure a breakup and the song would hit 50 billion times harder because that’s exactly what happened. Thought it was more of the same on first few listens and it kind of is but it also really gets under your skin and she’s so charming and excellent at what she does that it all gets pulled off with such admirable aplomb.

5. The Fate of Ophelia – Taylor Swift

Kicking off the top five of the 2025 UK singles chart number ones ranking with the lead single from The Life of a Showgirl. Let me tell you it brings me no pleasure to be nice about this Taylor Swift album (which I found dreadful), but unfortunately I do think this song in particular is very very good and arguably one of her best single choices in her catalogue.

4. Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Fresh off his Super Bowl performance, Not Like Us rocketed to the top of the chart and it’s easy to see why when the entire world was doing his little dance and smug face. Great track and fun seeing it get its top spot flowers the year after release. Drake is still reeling.

3. The Subway – Chappell Roan

On a bronze podium finish for the 2025 ranking of UK singles chart number ones comes Chappell going full Alanis Morissette. She is so great at doing what she does and completely world building for each song and its respective story. This pop rock 90s sound is so effective and, again, post breakup… you’ve been warned.

2. Pink Pony Club – Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan got her big breakthrough in 2023, but her first number one came in 2024 and she got it for her best song. Pink Pony Club has changed gay bars and hen party karaoke sessions forever and for that we will always have to be thankful.

1. Man I Need – Olivia Dean

Very little has brought me more joy in 2025 than watching the meteoric rise and commercial breakthrough of Olivia Dean. It’s been a great, GREAT year for her – what most would dream of. Man I Need is absolutely timeless, a beautiful and swirling song of love and joy and when you watch her perform it live you think nothing might ever go wrong in your life again. Wow.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.