The Tab
Ashley Tisdale

As Hilary Duff’s hubby drags Ashley Tisdale, here’s all the juicy drama in the ‘toxic mum group’

He called the High School Musical star ‘self obsessed and tone deaf’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Despite having no kids, I am strangely engrossed in the ongoing drama involving Ashley Tisdale, Hilary Duff, a “toxic” mum group, and now Hilary Duff’s husband. You know it’s getting beefy when the significant others get involved.

It all started in 2021, after the birth of Ashley Tisdale’s daughter, Jupiter. She joined some fellow celebrity mothers, including Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor, in a mum group set up by another former child star, Hilary Duff. She raved about the support network, but something changed.

In November 2025, on her blog ByAshleyFrench, Ashley wrote: “In my mom group, I started to notice that certain people would get talked about when they weren’t present, and not in a positive way.”

She elaborated on those feelings in an opinion piece for The Cut, detailing how she was deliberately left out of group events. She compared the group to high school, slamming the “mean girl” behaviour.

“Here I was sitting alone one night after getting my daughter to bed thinking Maybe I’m not cool enough? All of a sudden I was in high school again, feeling totally lost as to what I was doing ‘wrong’ to be left out,” she wrote.

She ultimately decided to leave the group, unfollowing Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff on Instagram. Ouch.

“To be clear I have never considered the moms to be bad people (maybe one),” she added. “But I do think our group dynamic stopped being healthy and positive – for me anyway.”

The other mums in the group are yet to comment on the allegations, but in their place came Hilary Duff’s husband, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma.

Hilary Duff’s husband mocked Ashley Tisdale’s article

Matthew Koma

Credit: Matthew Koma

On his Instagram story, Hilary Duff’s husband posed in the exact same position as Ashley Tisdale’s article picture as he offered context to the ongoing drama.

“A mum group tell all through a father’s eyes,” he wrote in the headline. “When You’re The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.”

Are all mum groups like this? It’s top-tier entertainment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Ashley Tisdale and Jojo Korsh/BFA.com/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity US Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Quinn

Calling thirsty queens: Here are all the huge celebs reading smut for you on Quinn

The Critics Choice Awards is being absolutely ROASTED for serving this pathetic snack plate

Yikes, Drake is being accused of allegedly buying music streams to look more successful

Latest

Actress for Max’s mum in Stranger Things reveals shocking reason she was CUT from show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She even filmed a hospital scene that never aired

Geordie Shore

I’m sorry, 35k women? Male celebs with the highest body counts make Bonnie Blue look like a nun

Kieran Galpin

Forget a black book, these celebs have got black Excel documents

‘It won’t be the same’: Millie reflects on what All Stars will be like without Liam in the villa

Hayley Soen

She admitted she’d consider getting back with him if he was a bombshell

stranger things cast millie bobby brown sadie sink and er dustin

Millie Bobby Brown and the Stranger Things cast spill on Eleven’s fate, and I’m not okay

Claudia Cox

Millie said ‘it all ends’ for Eleven…

Jesy Nelson shares emotional update from hospital after revealing twins will ‘never walk’

Ellissa Bain

They’ve been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition

Wait, is this video of Vecna actor proof a Stranger Things secret episode drops today?!

Hebe Hancock

It better be true

Ashley Tisdale

As Hilary Duff’s hubby drags Ashley Tisdale, here’s all the juicy drama in the ‘toxic mum group’

Kieran Galpin

He called the High School Musical star ‘self obsessed and tone deaf’

Stranger Things creators Conformity Gate

Stranger Things creators already addressed ‘multiple endings’ theory amid conformity gate chaos

Suchismita Ghosh

The ‘secret episode nine’ is supposed to release today, 7 January

A ‘leaked’ Stranger Things episode nine intro is all over TikTok on conformity gate day

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m choosing to believe this’

Full inquest date set for ‘unnatural’ death of teenager on Nottingham Trent campus

Liz Burton

Krystian Butler passed away in student accommodation

Actress for Max’s mum in Stranger Things reveals shocking reason she was CUT from show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She even filmed a hospital scene that never aired

Geordie Shore

I’m sorry, 35k women? Male celebs with the highest body counts make Bonnie Blue look like a nun

Kieran Galpin

Forget a black book, these celebs have got black Excel documents

‘It won’t be the same’: Millie reflects on what All Stars will be like without Liam in the villa

Hayley Soen

She admitted she’d consider getting back with him if he was a bombshell

stranger things cast millie bobby brown sadie sink and er dustin

Millie Bobby Brown and the Stranger Things cast spill on Eleven’s fate, and I’m not okay

Claudia Cox

Millie said ‘it all ends’ for Eleven…

Jesy Nelson shares emotional update from hospital after revealing twins will ‘never walk’

Ellissa Bain

They’ve been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition

Wait, is this video of Vecna actor proof a Stranger Things secret episode drops today?!

Hebe Hancock

It better be true

Ashley Tisdale

As Hilary Duff’s hubby drags Ashley Tisdale, here’s all the juicy drama in the ‘toxic mum group’

Kieran Galpin

He called the High School Musical star ‘self obsessed and tone deaf’

Stranger Things creators Conformity Gate

Stranger Things creators already addressed ‘multiple endings’ theory amid conformity gate chaos

Suchismita Ghosh

The ‘secret episode nine’ is supposed to release today, 7 January

A ‘leaked’ Stranger Things episode nine intro is all over TikTok on conformity gate day

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m choosing to believe this’

Full inquest date set for ‘unnatural’ death of teenager on Nottingham Trent campus

Liz Burton

Krystian Butler passed away in student accommodation