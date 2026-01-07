As Hilary Duff’s hubby drags Ashley Tisdale, here’s all the juicy drama in the ‘toxic mum group’

1 hour ago

Despite having no kids, I am strangely engrossed in the ongoing drama involving Ashley Tisdale, Hilary Duff, a “toxic” mum group, and now Hilary Duff’s husband. You know it’s getting beefy when the significant others get involved.

It all started in 2021, after the birth of Ashley Tisdale’s daughter, Jupiter. She joined some fellow celebrity mothers, including Mandy Moore and Meghan Trainor, in a mum group set up by another former child star, Hilary Duff. She raved about the support network, but something changed.

In November 2025, on her blog ByAshleyFrench, Ashley wrote: “In my mom group, I started to notice that certain people would get talked about when they weren’t present, and not in a positive way.”

She elaborated on those feelings in an opinion piece for The Cut, detailing how she was deliberately left out of group events. She compared the group to high school, slamming the “mean girl” behaviour.

“Here I was sitting alone one night after getting my daughter to bed thinking Maybe I’m not cool enough? All of a sudden I was in high school again, feeling totally lost as to what I was doing ‘wrong’ to be left out,” she wrote.

She ultimately decided to leave the group, unfollowing Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff on Instagram. Ouch.

“To be clear I have never considered the moms to be bad people (maybe one),” she added. “But I do think our group dynamic stopped being healthy and positive – for me anyway.”

The other mums in the group are yet to comment on the allegations, but in their place came Hilary Duff’s husband, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma.

Hilary Duff’s husband mocked Ashley Tisdale’s article

On his Instagram story, Hilary Duff’s husband posed in the exact same position as Ashley Tisdale’s article picture as he offered context to the ongoing drama.

“A mum group tell all through a father’s eyes,” he wrote in the headline. “When You’re The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.”

Are all mum groups like this? It’s top-tier entertainment.

