Love Island feud reaches new heights as Samie dramatically shuns Lucinda in a restaurant

Samie Elishi and Lucinda Strafford’s feud has escalated beyond the Love Island: All Stars villa. Samie and Ciaran flat-out shunned Lucinda in a restaurant in the most over-the-top way possible.

A Love Island viewer spotted this insanely awkward interaction on Wednesday night in the fancy London restaurant Sheesh. When Lucinda and Sean showed up along with Leanne and Scott, Samie and Ciaran went out their way to ignore Lucinda and Sean.

A source told The Sun: “The finalists had all been together that day to film content and a finale wrap-up piece hosted by Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, then later headed to Sheesh. Samie, Ciaran, Millie, Zac, Whitney and Yamen were there first and settled in their seats, then the others arrived. All of them got up to hug the new arrivals but Samie, and Ciaran stayed firmly sat.

“It was so obvious as everyone else was up and hugging, but it was a clear decision to ignore them – they weren’t even looking over and waiting for ‘their turn’ to greet them – they just carried on with their dinner like nothing had happened.

“There was no love lost between Samie and Lucinda anyway but the podcasts have clearly not helped matters. Samie is really upset about the whole thing.”

Lucinda and Samie have been throwing shade at each other in interviews all week. On the We Need to Talk podcast, Lucinda said: “I did feel on my own at times and I obviously was very, very upset… there was definitely a group of people in there that definitely didn’t like me.”

Samie has admitted she blanked Lucinda for five days straight in the villa. She told Olivia Atwood: “There was a time where I was literally ignoring her for five days. It was like, we’re sitting next to each other in the dressing room and literally just not even speaking. And then it got to a point where it’s more energy to do that than it is to just be civil. And I was like, ‘You know what? I’m kind of over all of this now.'”

She’s seemingly not “over all of this” enough to say hello to Lucinda at dinner, though.

