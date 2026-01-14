Lena The Plug reveals her filthy ‘strategy’ as husband Adam22 fights guy she slept with

4 hours ago

Remember the Lena The Plug, Adam22 and Jason Luv drama? Well, it’s back in full force as the two adult stars are due to take each other on in a boxing match later this month, and she’s spoken out about it for the first time.

Here’s a quick recap of the saga. Right after Lena The Plug and Adam22 got married, Lena made a spicy video with Jason, and it was the first time she’d EVER made a tape with a guy who wasn’t Adam. Right after they said “I do” as well. Adam22 gave her his blessing to sleep with him, but he got a lot of heat online for letting his now-wife sleep with someone else, and the whole thing went super viral. She then slept with Jason for a second time in 2025.

Now, Adam22 and Jason are fighting each other in Miami on 23rd January. It’s going to be pretty embarrassing for Adam22 if he loses, and Lena The Plug has just spoken out for the first time. In a promo video for Brand Risk Promotions, she said her feelings won’t change for Adam if he loses the fight, but she doesn’t think that will happen and is fully backing him.

“No, my feelings towards Adam won’t change if he gets knocked out by Jason. But he’s gonna take Jason down. That’s not even a question,” she said. “I’m gonna give Adam the best lovemaking Possible at the end of this fight. I’ve been seeing how hard he’s been working, and, I think he deserves all my love. You may have been able to take me down in the bedroom, but you are not gonna take down my husband.”

Speaking about her filthy strategy to make sure Adam wins, she added: “My strategy is mostly trying to get Adam to be as angry as possible and just hoping that red takes over. I’m trying to remind him, like, this is the man that had me biting the bed sheets. This is the man that made my body feel amazing in my scene with him. So, you know, I’m just hoping that all of these things build up in his mind and he just, like, sees red and just goes for it, and it just takes over.”

However, by the sounds of it, she’s still deciding who to sleep with on fight night, so all the cards are still on the table.

“You know, I’m trying to decide who I’m gonna sleep with on fight night. I just feel like there’s so many factors. Do either of these guys have any energy left for sex at the end of the day? I don’t know. I’ve never done a boxing fight,” she said.

Lena claimed their “cardio game” is pretty even too, so anyone could take the win.

