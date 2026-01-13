The Tab
Lord have mercy: Viral videos show drunk OnlyFans models dragged off plane for naughty act

It’s bad, but it’s also soooo funny

Kieran Galpin

In admittedly hilarious footage circling the internet, OnlyFans models Sania Blanchard and Jordan Danne Lantry were dragged off a plane and kicked out of the airport.

Jordan Danne Lantry, 31, and a filthy companion, 34-year-old Sania, were at Miami International Airport, presumably looking to fly back to their home state of Las Vegas – only they never made it.

You see, Jordan and Sania got into some shenanigans on the plane, refusing to leave first class despite not having paid for a seat there.

When a host asked whether they had first class passes, the drunk OnlyFans girlies responded: “We don’t. Obviously, we’re drunk and you guys don’t want to deal with us.”

Chaos ensued from there, and as per footage they uploaded themselves, things got progressively more unhinged.

Jordan Danne Lantry and Sania Blanchard have been uploading footage

Jordan Danne Lantry and Sania Blanchard have really capitalised on their arrest, which was confirmed by the police to the MailOnline. They’ve been uploading compilations of their arrest, showing them being dragged through the airport and singing Sound of da Police by KRS-One to the actual police.

“Went on vacation ended up on probation,” they captioned one clip, which showed them trying – and failing – to do headstands in the plane’s entryway.

In another clip, which showed security whisking them out of the airport, the girlies repeatedly dropped into splits with their hands being held behind their backs.

“Sorry, I just had to do a little yoga,” Jordan apologised to the security guy as she was twerking in a split position.

Despite being literally thrown out of the aiport, the women were permitted to fly home the following day, joking on Insta: “@AmericanAir forgave us because we’re hot and know how to do the splits.”

It’s not over yet

Jordan Danne Lantry and Sania Blanchard have got a couple of souvenir mugshots to make the occasion, but they’ve also invested in merch. On their website, fans can pick up hats, shirts, blankets, mugs and shot glasses with their mugshots on.

The full video of their arrest is also available on their OnlyFans, and anyone who purchases the merch will also receive a “special” video for free.

Sania Blanchard and Jordan Danne Lantry

