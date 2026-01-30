The Tab
OnlyFans dad’s dirty real job when he’s not filming OnlyFans with his 18-year-old son

Shocker, he doesn’t work in Tesco

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Dean Byrne, the dad who does spicy content with his 18-year-old son, doesn’t just do OnlyFans for money in the bank, and his other job might be even smuttier.

Dean went viral in 2025 when he helped launch his son Bray’s OnlyFans platform. Moral objections aside, he said he wanted to protect his son from the “bad” aspects of the industry he’s so familiar with. In just a few weeks, 18-year-old Bray has amassed over 100k followers on Twitter alone.

Dean has been an established OnlyFans model for a few years now, and he seems to be a graduate of Andy Lee’s p*rnstar university. He primarily makes content aimed at gay subscribers, but it seems he is gay-for-pay.

Outside of OnlyFans, Dean likes to keep it consistent with an equally filthy job. He’s also a stripper, but unlike the lads of Magic Mike, everything is on show – and I mean everything. Though things look like a typical stripper show on Instagram and TikTok, over on Twitter, nothing is left to the imagination.

OnlyFans’ resident father of the year works for the UK Pleasure Boys. The brand started back in 2008 in Birmingham’s Oceana nightclub, but they’ve since expanded into Brighton, Bournemouth, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Cardiff, and Dublin. They currently have eight men on their full-time roster named Duben, Demolition, Dom, Monir, AJ, Big Nate, and Billy. For UK Pleasure Boys, Dean is known as Seduction.

Long story short, the men are hard and in charge. As you can proboably guess, they’re very popular with hen nights.

Dean Byrne is a firefighter in this video

@pleasureuk

Would you like a dance? #fireman #ukpleasureboys #seduction #dancer #magicmike #streetdance #show #birmingham

♬ Pony (From “Magic Mike”) – Soundtrack Wonder Band

Set to Ginuwine’s painfully cliche song Pony, Dean did some stripping whilst dressed as a fireman. He’s actually got some moves, but a few women in the comments had the same issue.

“Taking too long getting kit off,” one said.

Now he’s in the police

@pleasureuk

Maybe he just pleased to see everyone 😉 #ukpleasureboys #swat #police #authority #dancer

♬ original sound – Dj_Mista_Mojo

Dean doesn’t just do fireman performances because he’s in a SWAT vest in this show. A versatile king.

This woman was loving it

@pleasureuk

Dance anyone? #chair #dance #ukpleasureboys #link #bio 👍

♬ original sound – Limitlezz

Dean also does lapdances, and yes, everything comes off. Over on Twitter, where NSFW posts are allowed, there are numerous videos of Dean doing lapdances with a certain something standing at attention.

Featured image credit: UK Pleasure Boys

Kieran Galpin | Trends

