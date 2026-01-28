The Tab
Gay twins

OnlyFans’ gay twins reveal the extreme places they’ve had s*x, and they could have died

Taking OnlyFans to new heights… literally

Kieran Galpin | Trends

The CzechGayTwins have revealed the wildest places they’ve had s*x, and the locations are arguably as impressive as they are dangerous.

The craziest places people have done the deed is an age-old question, with usual responses including the car, changing rooms, and other risky locations. It’s become an almost predictable question, but never in a million years would I have guessed what the CzechGayTwins said. I’m not sure how it’s even possible.

During a TikTok interview with fellow OnlyFans model Yanni Nicolau, the boys were asked about their wildest s*xual conquests.

One of the twins replied: “I guess on the rooftop of a skyscraper.”

He annoyingly left it at that, sparking about a dozen questions. How is that possible? Aren’t skyscrapers all pointy? How did they get on the roof in the first place?

@czechgaytwins1

#gay #twins #funny #crazy

♬ original sound – Czechgaytwins1

The other twin then revealed his craziest experience, which was having spontaneous s*x with a taxi driver in his actual taxi. The encounter happened in Egypt as well, where gay relations are criminalised under public morality and debauchery laws.

“Dude, that’s crazy. That’s crazy, he wins,” Yanni announced.

How s*x with a taxi driver won over doing it on a skyscraper, I’ll never know, but let’s not try to have s*x on the top of a really tall building. That should be common sense.

They’re related, so what do CzechGayTwins actually do on OnlyFans?

The USP of the CzechGayTwins is obviously the twin aspect, and while they do film OF content primarily together, the subject of what they actually do is a little mysterious.

“Do you do it with each other?” they were outright asked during an interview, with both of their faces lighting up at the question.

They said it’s their most demanded question, and urged people to subscribe to their OnlyFans for the full picture.

“We do some things together. But we don’t do everything together,” they said, pointing out that incest is legal in some of the countries where they’ve lived, like Portugal, Belgium, Belarus, and the Netherlands.

When asked if they’re setting a dangerous precedent, they added: “So, about taboo, I don’t think we cross, let’s say red lines. We don’t do nothing illegal, first of all.”

Featured image credit: CzechGayTwins

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Right Durham students, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins £11m research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

The programme aims to establish a more proactive and preventative approach to care

