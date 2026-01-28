OnlyFans’ gay twins reveal the extreme places they’ve had s*x, and they could have died

3 hours ago

The CzechGayTwins have revealed the wildest places they’ve had s*x, and the locations are arguably as impressive as they are dangerous.

The craziest places people have done the deed is an age-old question, with usual responses including the car, changing rooms, and other risky locations. It’s become an almost predictable question, but never in a million years would I have guessed what the CzechGayTwins said. I’m not sure how it’s even possible.

During a TikTok interview with fellow OnlyFans model Yanni Nicolau, the boys were asked about their wildest s*xual conquests.

One of the twins replied: “I guess on the rooftop of a skyscraper.”

He annoyingly left it at that, sparking about a dozen questions. How is that possible? Aren’t skyscrapers all pointy? How did they get on the roof in the first place?

The other twin then revealed his craziest experience, which was having spontaneous s*x with a taxi driver in his actual taxi. The encounter happened in Egypt as well, where gay relations are criminalised under public morality and debauchery laws.

“Dude, that’s crazy. That’s crazy, he wins,” Yanni announced.

How s*x with a taxi driver won over doing it on a skyscraper, I’ll never know, but let’s not try to have s*x on the top of a really tall building. That should be common sense.

They’re related, so what do CzechGayTwins actually do on OnlyFans?

The USP of the CzechGayTwins is obviously the twin aspect, and while they do film OF content primarily together, the subject of what they actually do is a little mysterious.

“Do you do it with each other?” they were outright asked during an interview, with both of their faces lighting up at the question.

They said it’s their most demanded question, and urged people to subscribe to their OnlyFans for the full picture.

“We do some things together. But we don’t do everything together,” they said, pointing out that incest is legal in some of the countries where they’ve lived, like Portugal, Belgium, Belarus, and the Netherlands.

When asked if they’re setting a dangerous precedent, they added: “So, about taboo, I don’t think we cross, let’s say red lines. We don’t do nothing illegal, first of all.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: CzechGayTwins