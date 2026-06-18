People are only just learning the difference between all the Google apps, and my mind’s blown

I did wonder why we have two that seem the same

1 hour ago

A tweet is going viral that has asked what the difference between the two Google apps are, and I can’t lie, I feel like I’ve really learned something new here.

For years, I’ve just kind of accepted that there’s a “Google” app and then a “Chrome” app and not really thought that surely, they’re just the same thing. But, it turns out there is a distinct difference between them. You learn something new every day really is a true phrase.

للحين مو فاهم وش الفرق بينهم اللي يعرف يفهّمنا بالله pic.twitter.com/VffPN0v4Ya — بندر (@MH204_) June 8, 2026

What is the difference between the two Google apps?

“Right now, I still don’t get what’s the difference between them,” a tweet, once translated, said. “Whoever knows, explain it to us, for God’s sake.” The picture attached circled the Google app, and the Chrome app. It’s had over 2million views, and 2k likes, with people discussing the fact they’d never even thought about this, and too wanted to know the answer.

In the replies, the answer is there. The difference between Chrome and the Google app is as follows.

Chrome: A full web browser. You open websites in it, search, download extensions, and browse the internet with greater freedom (like the Apple Safari app, but from Google).

Google: The main search app. It has a quick search bar and Discover summary (news and personalised content), Google Assistant and all Google services in one place.

So, one is for browsing, and the other is for searching and daily services. Each has its own use even if they are from the same company. The Google app is a dedicated search tool, designed to quickly find information and pull you into Google’s integrated feed. Whrereas the Chrome app is a full web browser that allows you to surf the entire internet, manage tabs, and visit specific website addresses.

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