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MAFS Australia’s Joel reveals the ‘real reason’ Juliette voted to stay and it’s savage

I was so shocked

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Juliette surprised everyone when she voted to stay at the latest MAFS Australia commitment ceremony, meaning she and Joel are forced to remain in the experiment for at least another week, much to his despair. She claimed she wanted to stay as she realised the way she acted towards her husband at the dinner party was totally uncalled for, but Joel says there’s another reason.

In an interview with PEDESTRIAN.TV, the groom claimed Juliette wrote “stay” on her board because she craves attention, which is hilariously ironic when she was the one who accused him of wanting to be the star of the show.

“She wants attention — that’s the only thing that she craves. That’s why she creates drama, because Juliette’s not interesting enough, but when she goes into a psychotic rage against me, she gets attention, doesn’t she?” he said.

Joel also said she’s obsessed with reality TV and loves to gossip, adding: “We were watching a reality TV show called Vanderpump Rules, and she said to me, ‘My favourite thing in the entire world is reality TV’. All she watches is reality TV, like she idolises reality TV. She also said, ‘My favourite thing in the entire world is gossip, I love gossiping more than anything’. So go figure.”

As for Joel, he was actually there to find a real connection, not just to cause drama on TV, so he had to write “leave”. But he did actually consider voting “stay” just to spite Juliette.

Credit: Channel Nine

“Part of the reason why I was thinking of writing ‘stay’ before I came to my senses was that I was 1000 per cent convinced that Juliette would write ‘leave’, because why would she want to stay with me when she f**king hates me?” Joel said.

“But I could not in good conscience write ‘stay’ – I would hate myself forever for being such a fraud. I had to stand by my principles and values as a man who cannot accept being treated like that.”

When Juliette held up her board, everyone in the room was shell-shocked. “It was a pretty shocking moment; everyone was shocked. Even the experts said, ‘Juliette, we’re a bit perplexed. It seems like you hate him’, and I think I said that too,” Joel continued. But he loved watching the experts grill Juliette on her behaviour.

The MAFS  groom brutally called Juliette the “supervillain” of the season and said everyone “got the justice everyone wanted to see”.

“Honestly, I think it was one of the best Commitment Ceremonies of all time, you just can’t beat it. What people missed out on seeing with Brook is that she didn’t get her comeuppance. Brook wasn’t held to account; she ran off. But Juliette sat through it all.” There’s no way they’re getting through another commitment ceremony.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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