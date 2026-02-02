The Tab

Bridgerton producer explains why Benedict didn’t recognise Sophie’s eyes, lips or voice

It was literally so obvious

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Bridgerton returned with season four last week and everyone is asking the same question after watching the first few episodes: How the hell didn’t Benedict recognise Sophie?! Well, the producer has shared an explanation.

The new series follows Benedict Bridgerton as he meets a mystery lady wearing silver at his mother’s masquerade ball, and goes on a mission to find her. She turns out to be a maid who wasn’t even supposed to be at the ball.

Benedict keeps imagining the woman’s eyes, lips and voice while staring at Sophie, but somehow doesn’t make the connection that she’s the woman in silver. There’s no way he wouldn’t recognise her, even with the mask on.

Everyone was screaming at the TV because it was so blatantly obvious, but one of the showrunners Jess Brownwell has explained that Benedict couldn’t make the link because of her role in society.

“Class was such a major divide in that time period that even for someone like Benedict, who is fairly progressive, he just would never expect that the lady that he’s been looking for who he met at a ball would be a housemaid,” she told Variety.

“The staff were essentially invisible during that period, and his inability to recognise her is something we’re going to interrogate in the back half.”

The idea of a maid attending the ball in those times was too outrageous to even entertain the idea, so even if Benedict thought Sophie and the woman in silver looked similar, he never thought it would be her. Basically, his brain just didn’t compute.

Brownwell explained that they originally discussed having Sophie in a full face mask and wig, to completely hide her identity, but ultimately decided the meeting was too big a moment to hide her face.

“The meeting between the masked woman and Benedict is so important that she needed to be able to emote, and that wasn’t going to happen in a full face mask,” she said.

Oh dear! Two massive editing errors prove Love Island All Stars drama wasn’t all it seemed

Hayley Soen

It was a messy episode in so many ways

Love Island’s Belle Hassan admits she struggled with low self-esteem and self-harm in the past

Esther Knowles

Belle said she used to have ‘a lot of hate towards herself’

‘Weak little boy’: Belle’s famous dad responds after Sean drama on Love Island All Stars

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so brutal

New exhibition at the University of York explores how fashion shaped the ‘New Woman’

Shannon Downing

A free Heslington Hall exhibition explores fashion, independence and modern life

Man pleads guilty to killing King’s College London student after fatal crash near campus

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson admitted the charges with his head bowed at the Old Bailey this morning

Watch: Oxford students left stunned after police chase tore through their house

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘POV: Your student house is a crime scene’

Why Bridgerton recast Francesca, and what really happened to Ruby Stokes

Hebe Hancock

She’s become an iconic character

Justin Bieber Hailey Grammys 2026 dragged

Justin Bieber is getting dragged after a cold red carpet moment with Hailey at the Grammys 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

‘May a love like this never find me’

The reason Ariana and Cynthia skipped the Grammys after depressing statements about their split

Kieran Galpin

They did not attend despite winning

Lucinda’s family releases scathing statement as people slate her ‘evil’ All Stars behaviour

Ellissa Bain

They’re not happy

