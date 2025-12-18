The Tab

Selena Gomez addresses why it looks like she has a ‘moustache’ after hilarious question

‘I totally get it’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Selena Gomez has been setting the record straight on all kinds of things people love to speculate about this week, including why her voice has changed so much and now, why it looks like she has a moustache.

Somebody asked in all seriousness how the singer shaves her moustache, and she took the opportunity to explain that she doesn’t actually have a moustache at all. It’s a skin condition.

“Someone made me laugh because they asked me ‘How do you shave your moustache?’ and I was like, ‘I totally get it’,” she said on her Instagram story. “I actually have melasma you guys, it’s from the sun, so ya’ll have to obviously wear sunscreen and be careful.

“It’s actually not [a moustache]. It’s my melasma. I take care of it and I treat it, but yeah no, it’s there,” she added while laughing.

Melasma is a common skin condition in adults that causes brown or grey patches of pigmentation to develop on the skin, usually on the face, the British Skin Foundation explains. It’s more common in women and usually becomes more noticeable in the summer, then disappears during the winter months. 

Selena now goes makeup free a lot more, so her melasma is more noticeable. In an interview with Glamour, the singer said she no longer needs makeup to look or feel pretty.

“I’d tell her [my younger self] that makeup is something to have fun with, but not something you need. I used to think I needed to wear makeup to feel pretty, and I can definitely say that has changed as I’ve gotten older,” the Rare Beauty founder said.

In another interview with Vogue, she added: “I have grown so much over the years, and at this point in my life, I am really comfortable in my own skin. Being true to myself means being unafraid of being me.”

