Here’s exactly how to avoid final year fatigue and burnout as a Sheffield uni student

21 hours ago

By the time you reach your final year at Sheffield Uni and enter your twenties, there’s this expectation that you should have everything figured out. In my case, those expectations came from my younger self, and I’ve procrastinated any real responsibility until now.

After being in continuous education since 2008, I can finally say I’ll be graduating in 2026. While there’s relief in knowing it’s almost over and that I’ll get a well-earned academic break, the dread of what comes next still keeps me up at night – especially the fear of burnout and whether I can avoid it.

Advice from an honest, reliable angle can be refreshing, and I know how disorientating final year feels. But instead of just “pushing through”, it’s important to take in these last moments of student life and actually live in the present. The only real way to do that is to slow down – you have time, and there’s only so long you can run on empty.

Admit vulnerability and let go of perfection

To begin, you have to admit your vulnerability and cut yourself some slack. Regression is a key step on the path we are on, and with all the struggles tied up in university culture, we are inevitably going to fall behind at times. A mantra I stand by is: “Comparison is the thief of joy”. It is essential to remember that in order to avoid academic burnout.

Comparing yourself to course mates or your previous achievements will never support you in your final year; do not become your own worst enemy.

Reconnect with your ‘why’

For those who are feeling unmotivated, attempt to reconnect with why you started. When you feel you have lost that spark, revisit why you began this journey. The first year version of yourself would be so proud of how much you have achieved throughout your time at university and would love to see you finish with a clear mind. Take pride in what you have already accomplished; all this progress is what has shaped you into a capable and resilient student.

When productivity becomes burnout in disguise

Academic burnout can often be disguised as productivity. Whilst you may be a motivated student, without the ability to slow down, you risk not being a successful graduate. Remember to respect your right to rest, to spend time with friends, and pause without guilt.

You’re not alone in the anxiety

The after-graduation anxiety is something we all feel; you will probably find you are not the only one feeling this way, and that we all cope differently.

Personally, I put pressure on myself to finish at my peak with a clear sense of purpose, but when all I know is being a student, I can’t help but feel lost without education. It is easy to allow anxiety and dread to overtake your mind, but these are not rational thoughts – you are stronger than your brain might anticipate.

Planning the future while loving the present

The academic workload is not the biggest struggle for us final year students; it is the responsibility to plan out your future whilst remembering to still appreciate where you are, because you may never experience this again. The reality is that you are entering a new chapter of your life, so set yourself some exciting plans to look forward to and aim high. You had the intelligence to get into university and have come this far; I can guarantee your future will be bright.

Stay on your own timeline.