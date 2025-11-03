The Tab

Here are the top five cosiest cafes in Sheffield you should visit this autumn

There’s more to autumn than pumpkin spice lattes

Lucy Oliver

Autumn is officially here – and what better excuse to explore Sheffield’s cosiest cafés?

Here is your go-to guide for proving there’s more to this city than pumpkin spice lattes. Instead, think acai bowls, iced butter cookie matchas and student discounts. From seasonal sips to sweet treats, these spots are perfect for catching up with friends or taking a quiet moment for yourself.

Pom Kitchen – Sharrow/Crookes

If you love quirky, colourful decoration, then Pom Kitchen is the place for you. Tucked just behind the bustling Ecclesall Road, this vibrant café is the perfect spot for a relaxed day off. Its unique menu offers a range of creative drinks and flavours, including the must-try iced butter cookie matcha.

Made Matcha Bar – Broomhall

Made matcha bar

You don’t want to miss Made Matcha Bar. Located on Ecclesall Road, this place serves up delicious acai bowls, iced coffees, and matchas (with new autumn flavours including banana bread and maple). If you’re looking for a great place to treat yourself and take some cute Instagram pics, this is the spot. 

Assaje – Broomhall

Assaje is an Italian coffee shop with lots to offer. Not only does it serve unique drinks including Nutella, pistachio and Raffaello lattes, it also offers homemade pastries, tiramisu and ice cream. You can even personalise the food and drinks here to ensure they meet your needs.

Nomad’s Cup – Broomhill

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nomad’s Cup (@nomadscup)

Nomad’s Cup is another must-visit café to add to your list this season. Located just a short walk from campus, it’s the perfect spot for a mid-lecture pick-me-up.

Newly opened, the site is decorated with orange and brown leaves and hand-drawn pumpkins, giving off all the cosy autumn vibes. From paninis and waffles to acai bowls, plus a wide range of drinks, the menu has it all. And to top it off, there’s even a student discount!

Cawa Coffee – Broomhill

If you love cafés that prioritise locally sourced, organic ingredients, then Cawa Coffee is the place for you. This Turkish-inspired coffee shop serves a range of drinks, including indulgent white hot chocolate. What makes Cawa truly stand out are the live jazz performances held every Thursday night, making it not just a café pit stop but also the perfect spot for a cosy night out with friends.

Lucy Oliver
Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’

