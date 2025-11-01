The Tab

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Isabella Dean

Halloween is arguably the most anticipated (and spookiest) night of the year. From drop-dead ghouls to your most loved Wildcats, the students of Sheffield have exceeded expectations and we have found six of our favourites… in no particular order.

Curious George and The Man with Yellow Hat

To kick off Halloween, this cute and curious couples costume caught our attention as they embodied the iconic Curious George and The Man with Yellow Hat. The precision of the sunshine-yellow suit with the spotty tie, contrasted with the charm of the lacy, floral co-ord captures the true essence of our beloved duo.

Skull girl

This skull-dropping masterpiece captivated Carver Street with its beautifully structured artistry. With the detailing of the piercing studs, studded top and the lilac rhinestone-studded sleeves complimenting the scrupled perfection of the face, it creates a look that will turn heads…and skulls.

Troy and Chad

What team? Sheffield Hallam or Uni of Sheffield? Nope. Wildcats! Everyone’s favourite Troy and Chad made an appearance this Halloween, ditching the court for the club. Wearing the iconic red jerseys for that nostalgic East High essence, some would say these two are all in this together.

Blu from Rio

From the carnival streets of Rio De Janeiro to the hustle of West Street, this luminous Blu bird costume is bought to life through vibrant LED wings and the glittery headpiece. The vivid shades of bold blues and carnival spirit perfectly portrays the charm of our favourite blue bird Blu!

Monster High

These ghouls did not disappoint on West Street as Monster High’s Clawdeen Wolf and Cleo DeNile! The bold Y2K look of Clawdeen – full of hot pinks, deep purples and fun accessories – paired with the striking gold accents and blue tones from Cleo honour the gore-geous characters we know and love.

The Performative Male

Emerging from the 2025 trend to walking around on Carver Street, the (fake) Labubu paired with the tote bag and wired headphones playing Clairo encapsulates the true persona of the look. A true fright in itself.

These are only a small snippet of the incredible costumes that were brought to life on the streets of Sheffield this Halloween.

We are already counting down to next year…

Isabella Dean

