Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

Niamh Brownhill | News

New data has revealed Sheffield could be among the top paranormal places in the UK.

Sheffield is known to have some haunted history and the city hosts paranormal investigations, ghost tours and walks. It is also home to the road dubbed “one of the UK’s most haunted” –  the A616 Stocksbridge  Bypass – with alleged reports of ghostly children, hooded figures and cars stalling.

A study conducted by Alan Boswell Group ranked the city 31st in the UK, and revealed there were at least 27 paranormal reports in Sheffield in the last year.

The study also looked number of cemeteries, vacant properties, and houses build over 100 years ago.

45 cemetries and 174,747 memorials are located around Sheffield, alongside 2,644 empty buildings.

66,830 existing properties are said to have been built before the year 1919.

However, do these eerie findings haunt our student halls? A survey of The Sheffield Tab readers saw 50% of respondents say yes and 50% say no when asked if they have had a paranormal encounter with ghostly figure.

In recent years, ghost tours have been held at the National Emergency Services Museum at West Bar and at Endcliffe Hall, which is a short distance away from the University of Sheffield’s Endcliffe student village.

Academics from Sheffield Hallam University have recently worked on the National Folklore Survey for England, which showed that just over one in three people in England  believe in ghosts.

Those aged 25-34 were more likely to believe in the paranormal in many forms: from possession and spells, to angels and demons.

Over 60% had heard a ghost story or legend related to the area they live in.

Dr David Clarke, an Associate Professor at Sheffield Hallam University who lead the survey team, said: “Our aim is to produce the first representative national survey of folklore in multicultural England to raise awareness of the value of folklore as a cultural asset.

“Far from folklore being something old fashioned, our results show that traditional beliefs and customs are a central part of modern life for millions of people. Everyone has folklore and this is reflected in the responses to our questions on supernatural beliefs and experiences.

“One surprising result is that, of those who say they have had an extraordinary experience, almost one in five have never told anyone about it, even family and close friends.”

Featured image Google Maps / Canva

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis

