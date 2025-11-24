The Tab

The big names heading to Hillsborough next summer: Tramlines line-up revealed

2026 is going to be a mad one

Isobel O'Mahony | News

The first-wave of artists has been dropped for Sheffield’s Tramlines festival, and it’s going to be a crowd pleaser. 

Hillsborough park will see headliners Fatboy Slim, Courtneers and Wolf Alice take the stage over three days of non-stop music, with special guest names among the likes of indie classics The Vaccines and Lottery Winners, as well as local legends The Everly Pregnant Brothers.  

So far, other names announced include the Kaiser Chiefs, Rick Astley, Blossoms, Wet Leg, The Royston Club and The Coral.

Tramlines 2025 was one for the books, with Sheffield prodigal band Pulp making their debut at the festival, as well as big sets from Kasabian, Rizzle Kicks, The Reytons and CMAT. 

More than 120 artists played Hillsborough Park, with a big focus on platforming grassroots, and raised more money for local causes via the The Tramlines Trust, which has seen over £120,000 donated since 2022.

Now in its 17th year, Tramlines are now an expert in giving Sheffield both the big acts on their doorstep, and platforming local talent big and small.

Steel City band Reverend and the Makers are on the bill, as well as upcoming Sheffield artists Femur, Junk and Sam Scherdel – plus an always welcome appearance from The Leadmill Orchestra. 

A big supporter of the community, Tramlines teased the line-up last weekend in collaboration with S6 Foodbank, inviting people to trade in a donation for a tin of beans that would reveal a name on the now-released line up.

Timm Cleasby, Tramlines Operations Director, said: “I’m chuffed we’ve been able to highlight the brilliant S6 Foodbank in our launch campaign, they do vital work in the community and we will continue to support them. 

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to our amazing Tramlines community who have helped make this a record breaking year. We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Hillsborough Park for another huge weekend of music, comedy and fun. See you in the summer!”

General sale for Tramlines 2026 will start at 6pm on Friday 28th November, but anyone eager can still sign up for pre-sale tickets, which will go live at 6pm on Thursday 27th. 

The festival will take place in Hillsborough Park from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 July 2026. See you there!

The line-up so far:

Friday

Fatboy Slim (Headliner) | Kaiser Chiefs | The Vaccines | The K’s | The Coral | Starsailor | Keo | Vanessa Carlton | Black Honey | The Clause | Radio Free Alice | Westside Cowboy | Etta Marcus | Saint Clair | Millie Pye | Maximilian Tanner | Bethany Grace

Saturday

Courteeners (Headliner) | Blossoms | Rick Astley | Gabrielle | Freddie Halkon | Everly Pregnant Brothers | Inspiral Carpets | Sleeper | Lucy Spraggan | Seb Lowe | The Guest List | Quayside | Girl in the Year Above | Creeping Jean | Geider | Day Fever (Disco set) | The Leadmill Orchestra 

Sunday 

Wolf Alice (Headliner) | Wet Leg | Reverend and the Makers | The Royston Club | The Enemy | Lottery Winners | Brooke Combe | Florence Road | The Rosadocs | The Lilacs | Femur | Bleach 9:3 | Brooki | Sam Scherdel | Junk

Featured image by Matt Higgs and Tramlines

Isobel O'Mahony | News
Omg, it turns out Aitch had a secret girlfriend before heading into the I’m A Celeb jungle

Hebe Hancock

He kept that quiet

Here’s your definitive, student-approved guide to the best places to absolutely lose it on campus: Glasgow edition

Hannah Gross

Because sometimes the only thing more reliable than a Glasgow downpour is the mid-semester breakdown you’re trying to schedule between lectures.

The big names heading to Hillsborough next summer: Tramlines line-up revealed

Isobel O'Mahony

2026 is going to be a mad one

wicked glinda tin man scarecrow

Woah, does Glinda know who the Scarecrow and Tin Man really are? The Wicked director explains

Claudia Cox

Apparently Glinda and Boq had a whole DMC with their eyes

Wicked For Good Elphaba sex cardigan

Right… What the hell is going on with Elphaba’s ‘sex cardigan’ in Wicked: For Good?

Harrison Brocklehurst

Nothing says getting frisky like a good ol’ chunky knit

norwich murder

Man stabbed in Norwich named as UEA student as suspect in his 20s charged with murder

Francesca Eke

27-year-old Benjamin Katabana has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court

I watched all 30 parts of the viral Danish Deception TikTok story so you don’t have to

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s such a rollercoaster

Wicked For Good script

A bit of the Wicked script has leaked and people are fuming this scene wasn’t in the film

Harrison Brocklehurst

It apparently was filmed and then cut last minute

mafs uk 2025 cast including julia ruth and steven and bailey

Bailey dishes on where the MAFS cast stand with the villains Steven and Julia-Ruth now

Claudia Cox

Apparently there are ‘two sides’ to Steven

North London man charged after hiring imposter to take driving theory test

Nika Ozhelskaya

He admitted to the fraud charges filed against him after being prosecuted in August 2025

