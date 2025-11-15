Over 500 women awarded honorary degrees 60 years after studying physical education

Sheffield Hallam University gave the awards to alumni of Lady Mabel College

Over 500 Lady Mabel College alumni received honorary degrees at Sheffield Hallam University this week, around 60 years after studying physical education.

Former pupil Pam Hunt spearheaded the campaign to have the 530 women recognised for their studies between 1950 and 1977.

Many went on to become PE teachers having received a certificate in education.

However, without a degree, they faced issues with pay and career progression.

Pam said: “When we trained, we didn’t have the option to follow a university course – the only route was through specialist colleges like ours.

“Many of us were told our qualifications would give us the same career opportunities, but that turned out to be untrue”.

The oldest recipient of the honorary award, Sybil Wilbrham, was the first student at 19 to join the college in January 1950 and went on to work as a PE teacher in Staffordshire.

History of the college

After World War Two, the local education authority was looking for a site for a new training college specifically for female PE teachers.

In agreement with its owners, the Fitzwilliam family, the college became based at Wentworth Woodhouse – a country house in Rotherham.

It was named after Lady Mabel Fitzwilliam, who brokered the deal.

Lady Mabel College closed in 1977 and was absorbed into Sheffield City Polytechnic (which later became Sheffield Hallam University) until 1986.

Pioneering students

Some of the alumni had established careers in sport before their careers as PE teachers.

Former Olympic long jumper Sheila Sherwood was an alumni who won a silver medal in the 1986 Olympics.

Pam added: “Without a degree, our salaries were lower and progression was harder.

“Yet despite this, our alumni went on to secure top jobs as educators and sports coaches. Now over 500 of our alumni will receive honorary degrees, and it’s wonderful recognition at last.”

The Vice-Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, Professor Liz Mossop, presented the awards.

She said: “I’m delighted to be able to honour these women after all these years with the recognition they so deserve.

“They were pioneers who transformed the approach to physical education, dance and arts in schools across the UK and beyond, applied their learning to new environments and challenges, and made a hugely positive difference to so many lives.”

The ceremony was held at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre with almost 200 women in attendance, followed by a celebration event at Wentworth Woodhouse for the honoraries.

The second and final week of Sheffield Hallam’s 2025 graduations resumes on Monday.

Featured image from Sheffield Hallam University