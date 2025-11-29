New Sheffield Students’ Union president announced following by-election

The role has been vacant since August

1 hour ago

Eli Thompson has been announced as the new president of Sheffield Students’ Union following a by-election.

The results were announced at Coffee Revolution on Friday evening, after 1,112 students voted in the election this week.

The role of president had been vacant since former president Daisy Watson’s resignation in August, with other members of the SU officer team sharing the responsibilities between them.

Speaking to attendees, Eli said they were “incredibly grateful” for the support they had received and couldn’t wait to get working to “make a better Sheffield together”.

They said: “I’m really excited to get more representation into the SU and make education as accessible as possible to absolutely everybody.

“I’m just really excited to start working.”

Eli’s campaign centred around breaking down barriers to education, improving student experience and stability, and defending students’ rights and futures.

Out of the other candidates, Kenneth came second, Dylan Lewis-Creser came third, and Justin came forth. The results are based on a proportional representation system.

They added: “I hope to achieve accessibility for everyone. Whether that’s accessing the SU, extracurriculars, DDSS, other student services, I want to make those as easy as possible to access so that everyone feels that they can access them.”

Liberation and Activities Officer Laura Edwards said to the candidates: “It was a difficult election under the circumstances and I think it was insane that you all put yourselves out there. You all have great campaigns and you should all be very, very proud of yourselves.”

Results for the SU council by-elections were also announced: Nazia Nafis was elected as representative societies councillor, Isha Rafiq as special interest societies councillor, and Bonnie as cultural and national societies councillor,

