Sheffield Students’ Union set to hold by-election for new president

Nominations open soon

Sam Burton | News

Sheffield Students’ Union is set to hold a by-election to elect a new SU president.

It follows Daisy Watson resigning from the role after “careful and difficult reflection” in August. She had been re-elected for a second term in March 2025.

At this academic year’s first SU council meeting last week, 36 councillors votes in favour of holding the by-election. Nine voted to instead redelegate the president’s duties and three abstained.

Nominations for the role will now be open between Friday 14th and Friday 21st November, with the election taking place between the 26th and 27th.

Since Daisy’s resignation, the five other elected officers in the SU team have been dividing the responsibilities of the president between themselves.

However, the duty of voting at the University Council (which contains senior figures at the University of Sheffield) can only be performed by an SU president as a result of its bye-laws. The first council meeting of the academic year was held on 6th October.

Speaking at the SU’s council meeting, sustainability and development officer Anna James said the workload current workload was “large and difficult to manage” while education officer Sam Omondi said the team “don’t have the capacity” to continue holding presidential responsibilities.

Sam also said of a new president beginning the role halfway through the academic year that it may be the next election by the time they “get the hang of the role”.

Sheffield SU said it recognises it is an “unusual set of circumstances” and that a newly elected president would have to take a leave of absence from their studies.

This could involve beginning the full-time role in December 2025, with the term running until the end of June 2026.

The total annual salary for full-time SU officers is £23,434 – and the new president would receive a pro-rata monthly salary based on this.

Sam Burton | News

