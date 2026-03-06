The Tab
Bonnie Blue

Class is in session: Inside Bonnie Blue’s x-rated ‘s*x manual’, which is as filthy as it sounds

There will be a test at the end

Kieran Galpin

P*rn is not a reflection of real s*x, but if there’s one person who knows what she’s talking about when it comes to bedroom activities, it’s arguably Bonnie Blue.

With the body count of a small town and countless record-breaking stunts under her belt, Bonnie Blue is basically the David Attenborough of adult entertainment. Real-life s*x is another thing entirely, and yet, she’s out here offering unsolicited advice about how to perform.

“My advice on how to have great s*x would be that it needs to be fun. Don’t overthink it and don’t be self-conscious. S*x should be fun. You don’t need to be a performer, you don’t need a massive p*nis and you don’t need a perfect body,” she told Radar Online.

Credit: Bonnie Blue

Credit: Bonnie Blue

“Go into it and have fun. Whether you last 10 seconds or 60 minutes, or don’t finish, it’s fine. Give someone a pleasurable experience, and the rest will work itself out.”

She also shared a message to men specifically, telling them that most women (including her) aren’t looking for ripped six packs and bulging biceps.

“A lot of women talk about body positivity. But in terms of men, they don’t always have their friends or wives saying, ‘I don’t mind that your body has changed or that you’re no longer lean’… be confident,” she added. “That’s the sexiest thing you can have about yourself.”

Expanding on that, the “barely legal” baddie argued that you don’t have to be rich and famous to have really good s*x. In fact, you might even be able to pull her.

Bonnie continued: “My inbox is always busy. I get messages from big celebrities all the time. A lot of footballers and pop stars contact me. I might have had politicians, too, but I wouldn’t know because I couldn’t name any of them.

“The people I like to sleep with are my fans and subscribers. I want to sleep with people who haven’t been laid for a long time or are virgins. That’s what I enjoy. I prefer that to someone who has got 10 other girls waiting to sleep with them.”

It’s not the first time Bonnie Blue has served up a lesson

Bonnie Blue’s s*x manual aside, she did try her hand at more traditional teaching… sort of. You see, for another stunt, she put on a classroom scene alongside a bunch of teen OnlyFans creators. Her class included names like Kenzlee, Penelope Peaches, Leah Ray, Karolina Bajcer, and potential baby daddy, Jak White. Veteran model Andy Lee took part as the headteacher.

Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue

Kieran Galpin
