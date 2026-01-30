Music and mead: Everything to know about Warwick University’s student-run Real Ale Festival

3 hours ago

For its 46th year running, Real Ale Festival is returning to the University of Warwick this February.

The festival will feature over 100 beers, including 70 cask ales, as-well as ciders, wine, mead and exclusive collaborative brews.

With tickets and pints priced from just £3 to £4.50, and three evenings of live music, this is an event no Warwick student, beer-lover or not, should miss.

As an avid Real Ale fan myself, here are my top reasons why you should go to the Real Ale Festival this year.

A huge range of drinks, at an affordable price

A strong line-up of West Midlands breweries will be sponsoring the event, including flagship brewery Attic Brew Co., Dhillon’s Brewery, New Invention and more. Even if you’re not a beer-lover, there’ll be a huge selection of ciders, wine and mead, including fan favourite Lilley’s Cider.

With pints starting from just £3, you’ll be spoilt for choice with a huge variety of drinks to chose from. If this still doesn’t tickle your fancy, perhaps you’ll brave a pint of Turbo Purple instead; sounds delicious doesn’t it?

Live music from Warwick favourites

Warwick favourites, Big Band, Band Society and Midnight Repost, are set to provide live music entertainment across all three evenings. On the Saturday, Real Ale’s very own exec bands, The Porkchop Express and Kintsugi, will be making a highly anticipated appearance.

And of course, Big Band’s much-loved chaos will slowly but gradually progress across the night, as they attempt to play the seventh chorus of “Sweet Caroline” on their tenth pint.

All for a good cause

As you’re downing your third Turbo Purple of the hour, just know it’s all for a good cause. Proceeds from this year’s festival will be donated to The Myton Hospices, who are dedicated to providing a range of care and support for people with life-limiting conditions.

Meet Warwick alumni and ask them why on earth they’ve come back

Though it is hosted by the University of Warwick, the great thing about Real Ale is that it is open to everyone, with options that appeal to all. Past Real Ale Society exec members from over 40 years ago are some of the special guests expected to attend, proving just how much of a popular event this festival is.

Seemingly unable to escape the West Midlands, these people love the Real Ale Festival so much they just can’t help themselves from coming back – give it a couple decades and this could be you!

Hilariously chaotic fun and countless memories

With over 2,000 expected visitors across the three nights, this year’s Real Ale festival is set to be a big one. It is truly a very special weekend, in which you are sure to have a bountiful of fun and make lifelong memories; that is, the ones you remember happening.

Don’t just take it from me though, Co-President of Real Ale, James Moran, told The Warwick Tab: “It is always great to see so many people come together to support and enjoy the festival year after year!”

“It is truly amazing to hear the countless unforgettable memories made as well as see both seasoned drinkers and a new generation of ale drinkers find new favourite beers from local breweries, helping to keep the industry thriving,” he continued.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Warwick Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.