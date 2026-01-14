The Tab

Leamington’s first ‘spicy’ bookshop is opening, and you’ll be shocked by its location

The Spicy Librarian will open its doors on Valentine’s weekend

Sofia Drake-Perelló | News

Europe’s largest independent romance bookshop is opening in Leamington’s very own Altoria nightclub. Yes, you read that correctly.

With an online community of over ten thousand, The Spicy Librarian is opening a physical bookshop on the ground floor of the popular nightclub, Altoria. This Valentine’s weekend, the independent online bookshop is opening physical doors for the very first time, offering customers a range of romance and love books.

Launching officially in December, The Spicy Librarian has already boomed in business online, with subscription packages and an online shop. What is hoped to be a “cosy physical haven of romance” is scheduled to be a similar success.

The Spicy Librarian promises its customers a carefully curated selection that will “sweep you off your feet”, whether you are a “lover of star-crossed rales or a fan of fiery encounters”.

The opening is being teased on the bookshop’s website, with a short statement reading: “From sweet to sizzling, indulge in stories that make your heart race and your imagination soar. Dive into worlds of romance, one page at a time.

“While we eagerly prepare to welcome you to our cozy physical haven of romance, we invite you to explore some of our passionate selection online. Discover your next love story from the comfort of your home, and stay tuned for the grand opening of our store, where the magic truly begins…”.

The rising popularity of the romance genre is showing no signs of stopping, with official merchandise and a podcast also being released by The Spicy Librarian soon.

Customers can also sign up to buy exclusive merch and even spicy bookmarks.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Warwick Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram @spicylibrarianuk

Sofia Drake-Perelló | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Revealed: The Warwick Tab’s 2025 ultimate BNOC

Everything to know about Jade Scott, the avid gamer and Warwick Uni student on The Traitors

‘She’s quite serious’: Students reveal what Traitors star and Warwick Uni tutor Jade is like

Latest

I dumped my broke friends who earn less than a million – they can’t afford my friendship

Hayley Soen

‘Looks open doors, but money keeps them open’

Apple has issued an urgent warning to everyone who uses Safari, so here’s how to stay safe

Hebe Hancock

It’s best to act now

Paige from Love Island’s boyfriend is shocking people with his controversial political views

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Alpha hung zombie covered 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Director reveals why Alpha ‘hung’ zombie is covered up in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Suchismita Ghosh

‘P*nises bring people together’

Decoded: What Harry Styles’ mysterious We Belong Together teasers actually mean

Isobelle McGrail

Billboards, WhatsApp chats and events schedules – is 2026 the year Harry Styles returns to the global stage?

stranger things season five chat gpt on the duffer brothers laptop (allegedly)

Stranger Things director’s snarky response to claims season five was written with ChatGPT

Claudia Cox

Netflix viewers spotted ChatGPT on a writer’s laptop

Lily Phillips before and after videos

Lily Phillips drops three rank ‘before and aftermath’ videos from first group challenge of 2026

Hayley Soen

They’re worse than ever

Nikki Glaser reveals the savage Sydney Sweeney joke that was ‘too mean’ for Golden Globes

Hebe Hancock

I feel bad for laughing

Leamington’s first ‘spicy’ bookshop is opening, and you’ll be shocked by its location

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The Spicy Librarian will open its doors on Valentine’s weekend

Man opens up about extreme PTSD after being forced to watch suicide video in year eight

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He wants phones banned in schools

I dumped my broke friends who earn less than a million – they can’t afford my friendship

Hayley Soen

‘Looks open doors, but money keeps them open’

Apple has issued an urgent warning to everyone who uses Safari, so here’s how to stay safe

Hebe Hancock

It’s best to act now

Paige from Love Island’s boyfriend is shocking people with his controversial political views

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Alpha hung zombie covered 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Director reveals why Alpha ‘hung’ zombie is covered up in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Suchismita Ghosh

‘P*nises bring people together’

Decoded: What Harry Styles’ mysterious We Belong Together teasers actually mean

Isobelle McGrail

Billboards, WhatsApp chats and events schedules – is 2026 the year Harry Styles returns to the global stage?

stranger things season five chat gpt on the duffer brothers laptop (allegedly)

Stranger Things director’s snarky response to claims season five was written with ChatGPT

Claudia Cox

Netflix viewers spotted ChatGPT on a writer’s laptop

Lily Phillips before and after videos

Lily Phillips drops three rank ‘before and aftermath’ videos from first group challenge of 2026

Hayley Soen

They’re worse than ever

Nikki Glaser reveals the savage Sydney Sweeney joke that was ‘too mean’ for Golden Globes

Hebe Hancock

I feel bad for laughing

Leamington’s first ‘spicy’ bookshop is opening, and you’ll be shocked by its location

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The Spicy Librarian will open its doors on Valentine’s weekend

Man opens up about extreme PTSD after being forced to watch suicide video in year eight

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He wants phones banned in schools