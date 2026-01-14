Leamington’s first ‘spicy’ bookshop is opening, and you’ll be shocked by its location

3 hours ago

Europe’s largest independent romance bookshop is opening in Leamington’s very own Altoria nightclub. Yes, you read that correctly.

With an online community of over ten thousand, The Spicy Librarian is opening a physical bookshop on the ground floor of the popular nightclub, Altoria. This Valentine’s weekend, the independent online bookshop is opening physical doors for the very first time, offering customers a range of romance and love books.

Launching officially in December, The Spicy Librarian has already boomed in business online, with subscription packages and an online shop. What is hoped to be a “cosy physical haven of romance” is scheduled to be a similar success.

The Spicy Librarian promises its customers a carefully curated selection that will “sweep you off your feet”, whether you are a “lover of star-crossed rales or a fan of fiery encounters”.

The opening is being teased on the bookshop’s website, with a short statement reading: “From sweet to sizzling, indulge in stories that make your heart race and your imagination soar. Dive into worlds of romance, one page at a time.

“While we eagerly prepare to welcome you to our cozy physical haven of romance, we invite you to explore some of our passionate selection online. Discover your next love story from the comfort of your home, and stay tuned for the grand opening of our store, where the magic truly begins…”.

The rising popularity of the romance genre is showing no signs of stopping, with official merchandise and a podcast also being released by The Spicy Librarian soon.

Customers can also sign up to buy exclusive merch and even spicy bookmarks.

Featured image via Instagram @spicylibrarianuk