Seven reasons YOU should join The Warwick Tab this term

As the Christmas chaos of deadlines and exams comes to an end, you might finally have some spare time on your hands. But, if you’re worried it’s too late to join extracurriculars and societies coming into term two, The Warwick Tab has got your back.

We are always on the lookout for new student writers and contributors to join our team. Whether you love writing, have strong opinions, want to create social media content, or just want to get involved in something new, there’s a place for you here.

And, the best part is that you don’t need a CV or cover letter – just fill out this short application form and drop by our open meeting at the Dirty Duck pub between 5 and 7pm on Friday 23rd January.

Still not convinced? Here are The Warwick Tab’s top seven reasons why you should join its iconic team.

1. CV Experience

Writing for The Tab is experience for your CV that all employers want to see. You can either pick up one of the article commissions we send out each week, or you can choose to pitch your own idea . We love seeing original content, and the ball is very much in your court.

2. Freedom to write what you want, when you want

The best part about writing for us is the freedom. At The Tab, we understand how busy student life can get, so you’ll have the liberty to write articles that fit your timetable without any stress.

3. Develop writing and editing skills

By working closely with The Warwick Tab’s editorial team, you’ll have the opportunity to write a variety of pieces. From student issues, to TikTok trends, to national breaking news, The Tab has something for everyone, even if you don’t have any writing or editing experience.

4. Get involved in social media content creation

The Warwick Tab doesn’t just publish written work; we also post regular content across our social media platforms and always encourage people to get involved. With an accumulated following of over 10.6k across Instagram and TikTok, if writing isn’t your thing, this is the chance to tap into your creative side and collaborate in content that reaches thousands of viewers on a national scale.

5. Get your work published

Writing for The Tab is the perfect way to get your work published on a certified site, providing both a sense of achievement plus extra brownie points with employers who look for published examples of your writing.

6. Meet like-minded students

We host termly open meetings and are regularly in touch with our dedicated writers. Joining The Tab allows you to meet new people and make friends with equally passionate journalists and creators.

7. Be a part of something bigger

The Tab covers over 20 universities across the country, yet its community is closer than ever, with social nights taking place in London and plenty of internship and graduate opportunities. Once you join The Warwick Tab, you’ll be a part of a bigger family.

Samah, our News Editor said: “The Tab is such an easy way to get involved in student journalism – you can write what you want, when you want, and actually see your work make an impact on campus and actually have fun with it. I love that I have the freedom to write fun, accessible student pieces while also working on stories that gain national attention”.

How to get involved

If you want to contribute to The Warwick Tab, fill out this application form or drop by our open meeting at the Dirty Duck pub between 5 and 7pm on Friday 23rd January.

We look forward to seeing you there!

