Dad drops proof he’s doing OnlyFans with his real 18-year-old son, and the pics are too much

It’s quite normal for fathers and sons to go into business together, but that’s usually bricklaying and not stripping their clothes off on OnlyFans.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you no doubt already know that family stuff is huge in adult entertainment. The cliche stepfather trope is tired at this point, but in the OnlyFans world, anything is possible.

Enter Dean, a 41-year-old OnlyFans model who operates in the same circles as Bonnie Blue, Andy Lee, and the other top dogs in the UK OF scene. He helped his son, Bray, debut in the industry earlier this month, presumably soon after he turned 18.

“Do we look alike? I have had a lot of questions asking if @BcBrne1 is my son,” he wrote in a Twitter post. “Yes he is and he came to me recently saying he wanted to start OF.”

People rarely take OF performers at their word, largely because they’re constantly lying for clout, and the case of the father and son was no different. People believed Dean was lying to drive traffic to his spicy page.

“Whoever is running your accounts is really bringing down your reputation. Posting random PPV in dm on OnlyFans for one thing. And now pretending to have a son in p*rn. Crazy. You were always my favourite of the UK guys, and now you’re just like the rest of them,” one person wrote.

The OnlyFans father soon posted proof that Bray is his son

Dean later posted that he’d recieved countless messages accusing him of lying about Bray being his son. Rather than just ignore them, he responded with a boatload of proof in picture form.

“I’m getting a lot of messages saying that @BcBrne1 isn’t my son and it’s just a marketing technique, well I guess I must have been playing the long game. But here’s a few pics. Yes I’m a daddy, and I kept it quiet as i didn’t want him to be part of this life but it’s his decision and I support him 100 per cent,” he wrote in the caption.

The post itself was a collage showing Dean and Bray through the years, going from literal toddler to tween. It was about as close as you’re going to get to proof without doing a DNA test. It’s only after seeing Bray through the years that the realisation really sets in: God, this is his LITERAL SON?!

Apparently, I was the only one who was slightly horrified by the realisation.

One person replied: “Now we want father-son collaboration.”

“People are a*sh*les for not believing. He is definitely your son. Share the same beautiful smile and body,” someone else said.

