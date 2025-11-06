The Tab

From start to finish: The dad whose daughter died as he watched p*rn has taken his life

He was due to appear in court on the day he died

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Christopher Scholtes, the man who stood accused of second-degree murder, was facing decades in prison after leaving his two-year-old daughter, Parker, in the back of the car on a July day that reached 42 degrees Celsius. She had been in the car for three hours, at which point her father had been playing the PlayStation, watching adult material, and putting the food away in the kitchen.

In what’s now being treated as a suicide, Christopher Scholtes was found dead at his home in Phoenix, Arizona, ahead of his November sentencing. Here’s the tragic story from start to finish.

Christopher

Credit: Instagram

Parker was found by her mother after three hours in the hot car

Parker’s mother, Erika, arrived home to find her daughter in the boiling hot car in July 2024. As a doctor, she attempted CPR as she waited for the police and the Northwest Fire District to arrive at the scene.

Though Christopher claimed to have put the air conditioning on for Parker whilst she was sleeping, he later admitted to knowing it would turn off automatically after some time.

“I want to say it was no more than 30, 45 minutes, and I don’t think the air was off that entire time,” he told officers in body camera footage, when the actual length of time was over three hours.

“I think there was a time in between – I had checked on her last, it was still running, she was still sleeping. And then when I went back out, the car was off.”

Most Read

The Celebrity Traitors winner has LEAKED and this is who wins the show

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

Revealed: The number of couples still together after filming MAFS UK 2025 has leaked

Shockingly, it was not the first time he had left his kids in the car. While interviewing Christopher’s surviving daughters, who were six and nine at the time, they revealed a pattern of such behaviour.

When Parker was being rushed to Banner University Medical Centre, Erika texted her husband: “I told you to stop leaving them in the car. How many times have I told you?”

He was arrested three days later

Three days after Parker’s death, on July 12, the police returned to arrest him. He screamed “no” before falling to his knees. He was charged with second-degree murder and intentional child abuse, both of which he denied.

He rejected one plea, then took one with a longer sentence

Pima County Sheriff's Department

Credit: Pima County Sheriff’s Department

Christopher Scholtes pleaded not guilty to the charges. Though he was first offered a plea deal of 10 years, he rejected it. The day before the trial, he accepted a second plea deal for between 20 to 30 years. If he had gone to trial, he could have faced life in prison or even the death penalty.

“It’s a tragedy of the utmost proportions,” his lawyer argued at the time.

During a preliminary hearing on July 15, his wife actually advocated for a reduced sentence as she begged the judge to allow him to come home to “start the grieving process.”

“I’m just asking if you can allow him to come home to us so we can all start the grieving process. So that he can bury our daughter with us this upcoming week, and [so] that we can go through this poor process together as a family,” she said.

“This was a big mistake and I think that it doesn’t represent him. I just want the girls to see their father so that I don’t have to tell them tonight that they’re going to endure another loss.”

Court TV

Credit: Court TV

He died by suicide this week, before he could be jailed

Before sentencing, Christopher was released on bail under the condition that he not have unsupervised time with his two remaining children. Despite that, a judge permitted him to go to Hawaii with his family.

On Wednesday, November 5, Christopher Scholtes’ body was found at a property in Phoenix. Though the cause of death is yet to be revealed, it’s being treated as a suicide ahead of an autopsy, Brian Bower from the Phoenix Police Department told PEOPLE. He died on the same day he was due to hand himself in until sentencing.

He is survived by his wife, Erika, and two daughters.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: News Police US Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Woman found ‘chained up’ and ‘tortured’ by five friends who ‘decided they didn’t like her’

Zohran Mamdani wife

Meet Rama Duwaji, Zohran Mamdani’s vibey wife and the First Lady of New York City

oxford university boat club rowing team investigation report

Investigation exposes bullying and ‘personalised profanity’ at Oxford Brookes Uni rowing club

Latest
Haunted Fanta Factory

Theme parks to Fanta Factory: The wildest scary attractions all over your TikTok explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

I’m traumatised x

Edinburgh mum graduates at 53 years old after putting degree on hold for decades

Hugo Donnelly

‘To each and every individual who wonders whether to pursue their dream – I beg you, go for it. You won’t regret it!’

Cosy coats and knitted jumpers: Here’s the ultimate guide to an Exeter winter wardrobe

Emily Thackeray

Striking the balance between warm, practical, and effortlessly trendy

MAFS UK 2025 cast cocktails

MAFS UK 2025 cast members as cocktails because some of them are straight-up hard to swallow

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them are so divisive

Sequins, sparkles and spookiness: Strictly Come Dance Society comes to King’s College London

Isabella Zbucki

The event raised over £2,900 for charity

£80M Bristol University Library set to open in 2026 paused indefinitely

Nia Sayer

The decision comes in light of huge financial pressure on universities

university of nottingham 48 courses russell group uni

Russell Group uni plans to axe a huge 48 courses that aren’t ‘financially viable’ enough

Claudia Cox

The uni won’t accept freshers for 15 subject areas

Love Is Blind’s Jordan finally reveals what his job is, and makes sly dig at Sparkle Meg’s

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was so vague about it on the show

Glasgow students will protest against gender-based violence in ‘Fight for the Night’ march

Sophie McAulay

Hundreds are expected to march through Glasgow for the annual protest

One is secretly loaded, so here’s how rich the Celebrity Traitors finalists really are

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe the difference

Haunted Fanta Factory

Theme parks to Fanta Factory: The wildest scary attractions all over your TikTok explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

I’m traumatised x

Edinburgh mum graduates at 53 years old after putting degree on hold for decades

Hugo Donnelly

‘To each and every individual who wonders whether to pursue their dream – I beg you, go for it. You won’t regret it!’

Cosy coats and knitted jumpers: Here’s the ultimate guide to an Exeter winter wardrobe

Emily Thackeray

Striking the balance between warm, practical, and effortlessly trendy

MAFS UK 2025 cast cocktails

MAFS UK 2025 cast members as cocktails because some of them are straight-up hard to swallow

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them are so divisive

Sequins, sparkles and spookiness: Strictly Come Dance Society comes to King’s College London

Isabella Zbucki

The event raised over £2,900 for charity

£80M Bristol University Library set to open in 2026 paused indefinitely

Nia Sayer

The decision comes in light of huge financial pressure on universities

university of nottingham 48 courses russell group uni

Russell Group uni plans to axe a huge 48 courses that aren’t ‘financially viable’ enough

Claudia Cox

The uni won’t accept freshers for 15 subject areas

Love Is Blind’s Jordan finally reveals what his job is, and makes sly dig at Sparkle Meg’s

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was so vague about it on the show

Glasgow students will protest against gender-based violence in ‘Fight for the Night’ march

Sophie McAulay

Hundreds are expected to march through Glasgow for the annual protest

One is secretly loaded, so here’s how rich the Celebrity Traitors finalists really are

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe the difference