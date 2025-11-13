The Tab

Lewis Burton opens up about ‘online abuse’ after not appearing in Caroline Flack doc

‘I had hoped it would never come to this’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Lewis Burton has shared a statement after being absent from the latest Caroline Flack documentary.

Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth came out on Disney+ earlier this week, and it’s brought a wave of renewed attention to the tragic death of the reality TV presenter. Caroline took her own life in the middle of an investigation into alleged abuse reported by her boyfriend at the time, Lewis Burton.

Lots of people noticed that Lewis wasn’t actually interviewed in the documentary, even though he played a huge part in the last few months of her life. Caroline’s mum, Christine Flack, spoke about this in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK.

“We approached him right from the beginning, and we said, ‘We’d love to speak to you, either on or off the record, just for research purposes. We’d also love you to take part in the series’. He declined the offer,” she said.

She continued: “It’s really important to remember that everyone grieves differently. Lewis has never spoken about this publicly, and we have a duty of care towards everybody on and off-camera. If he didn’t want to take part in this, we were never going to pressure him to do so.”

At first, Lewis didn’t acknowledge the documentary at all on his socials. But yesterday morning, he shared an Instagram Story, addressing the “hate” he’d been getting on social media.

“Out of respect, I’ve chosen to remain silent. However, the false accusations and online abuse directed toward me and my family have gone too far,” he wrote. “I had hoped it would never come to this, but I now have no choice but to clarify the situation and share the truth.”

The Tab can confirm hateful comments are actively getting deleted from Lewis Burton’s Instagram. Some comments remain that reveal the criticism the influencer is receiving.

But some people are defending Lewis and his family against the hate.

“Leave Lewis and Lottie alone. You cannot make him guilty for another person’s actions!” said one comment.

The Instagram Story is now gone, and no further statement has been shared by Lewis, but lots of people are anticipating a more direct and detailed response, as well as some insight on why he declined an offer to appear in the documentary.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via Instagram

More on: Celebrity Love Island Reality TV TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Caroline Flack’s friend shares upsetting detail everyone got wrong about her court case

Caroline Flack’s mum reveals shocking police errors she claims led to her tragic death

Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Latest

How to flirt during midterms (without leaving Glasgow Uni’s campus)

Hannah Gross

Your guide for the academically starved and romantically desperate.

Mugshots

Crime does pay? A love letter to hot mugshots, and the crazy ways they changed a criminal’s life

Kieran Galpin

I can change him

Man shares horrifying response after ‘attacking’ Ariana Grande at Wicked premiere

Ellissa Bain

The shocking video has gone viral

How to romanticise your life when you’ve got the flu and two deadlines: Glasgow edition

Hannah Gross

Flu-ridden, deadline-riddled, and one Tesco soup away from collapse.

Lewis Burton opens up about ‘online abuse’ after not appearing in Caroline Flack doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had hoped it would never come to this’

Jewish academics in Glasgow speak out amid rising antisemitism on UK campuses

Hannah Gross

One academic says it is ‘difficult to be openly Jewish’

Your guide to the year abroad application timeline (from someone who did it)

Emily Roberts

I spiralled through my year abroad application so you don’t have to

It’s time to lock in: Here are six ways to reset after reading week in Exeter

Alba Stosik

Because getting back into a productive routine after reading week can be tough

Rabbit got me TikTok trend means

People on TikTok keep saying ‘the rabbit got me’, so here’s what this viral trend actually means

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s actually a metaphor

Police seeking witnesses after woman robbed at knifepoint on Edinburgh Uni campus

Jamie Calder

A woman made off with the victims handbag after threatening her with a knife

How to flirt during midterms (without leaving Glasgow Uni’s campus)

Hannah Gross

Your guide for the academically starved and romantically desperate.

Mugshots

Crime does pay? A love letter to hot mugshots, and the crazy ways they changed a criminal’s life

Kieran Galpin

I can change him

Man shares horrifying response after ‘attacking’ Ariana Grande at Wicked premiere

Ellissa Bain

The shocking video has gone viral

How to romanticise your life when you’ve got the flu and two deadlines: Glasgow edition

Hannah Gross

Flu-ridden, deadline-riddled, and one Tesco soup away from collapse.

Lewis Burton opens up about ‘online abuse’ after not appearing in Caroline Flack doc

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I had hoped it would never come to this’

Jewish academics in Glasgow speak out amid rising antisemitism on UK campuses

Hannah Gross

One academic says it is ‘difficult to be openly Jewish’

Your guide to the year abroad application timeline (from someone who did it)

Emily Roberts

I spiralled through my year abroad application so you don’t have to

It’s time to lock in: Here are six ways to reset after reading week in Exeter

Alba Stosik

Because getting back into a productive routine after reading week can be tough

Rabbit got me TikTok trend means

People on TikTok keep saying ‘the rabbit got me’, so here’s what this viral trend actually means

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s actually a metaphor

Police seeking witnesses after woman robbed at knifepoint on Edinburgh Uni campus

Jamie Calder

A woman made off with the victims handbag after threatening her with a knife