Lewis Burton opens up about ‘online abuse’ after not appearing in Caroline Flack doc

‘I had hoped it would never come to this’

Lewis Burton has shared a statement after being absent from the latest Caroline Flack documentary.

Caroline Flack: Search for the Truth came out on Disney+ earlier this week, and it’s brought a wave of renewed attention to the tragic death of the reality TV presenter. Caroline took her own life in the middle of an investigation into alleged abuse reported by her boyfriend at the time, Lewis Burton.

Lots of people noticed that Lewis wasn’t actually interviewed in the documentary, even though he played a huge part in the last few months of her life. Caroline’s mum, Christine Flack, spoke about this in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK.

“We approached him right from the beginning, and we said, ‘We’d love to speak to you, either on or off the record, just for research purposes. We’d also love you to take part in the series’. He declined the offer,” she said.

She continued: “It’s really important to remember that everyone grieves differently. Lewis has never spoken about this publicly, and we have a duty of care towards everybody on and off-camera. If he didn’t want to take part in this, we were never going to pressure him to do so.”

At first, Lewis didn’t acknowledge the documentary at all on his socials. But yesterday morning, he shared an Instagram Story, addressing the “hate” he’d been getting on social media.

“Out of respect, I’ve chosen to remain silent. However, the false accusations and online abuse directed toward me and my family have gone too far,” he wrote. “I had hoped it would never come to this, but I now have no choice but to clarify the situation and share the truth.”

The Tab can confirm hateful comments are actively getting deleted from Lewis Burton’s Instagram. Some comments remain that reveal the criticism the influencer is receiving.

But some people are defending Lewis and his family against the hate.

“Leave Lewis and Lottie alone. You cannot make him guilty for another person’s actions!” said one comment.

The Instagram Story is now gone, and no further statement has been shared by Lewis, but lots of people are anticipating a more direct and detailed response, as well as some insight on why he declined an offer to appear in the documentary.

