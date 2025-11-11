Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

2 hours ago

After the release of Caroline Flack: The Search For The Truth, lots of people have been looking back at her relationship with Lewis Burton. Here’s what Caroline’s ex-boyfriend is up to now.

Lewis Burton has been super busy for the past five years

After things with Caroline ended tragically in early 2020, Lewis met Louis Tomlinson’s sister, Lottie and proposed to her in 2023, after three years of dating. They met in May 2020 at a house party hosted by Lou Teaside to mark three months since Caroline Flack’s death. The couple have two children, Lucky and Flossie, and regularly posts updates of their wholesome family life.

The ex-tennis player has been out of professional sports for over 10 years now and has continued to focus on building his own businesses and his modelling career. He co-founded the luxury brand Twenty3 Club, which gives members exclusive access to travel and hospitality experiences. The now 33-year-old has also leaned into influencing more in the past few years, doing several brand partnerships with lots of travel and luxury fashion brands.

After Caroline Flack passed away, Lewis promised to ‘get all the answers’

Caroline Flack and Lewis Burton dated for six months in 2019. They met through mutual friends and quickly got serious, before the common assault incident that led to Caroline being arrested. The incident happened after Caroline threw what police believe was a phone at Lewis. In Caroline Flack: The Search For The Truth, Caroline’s mum Christine Flack says this incident and the excessive media attention after it is what led to Caroline’s suicide.

At the time, Lewis shared a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram.

“My heart is broken, we had something so special,” he said. “I am so lost for words, I am in so much pain, I miss you so much. I know you felt safe with me, you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time. I kept asking and asking.”

He had just as many questions as Caroline’s mum did, saying: “I will be your voice, baby, I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers. Nothing will bring you back, but I will try to make you proud every day.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram