The Tab

Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

He features in the new documentary about her

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

After the release of Caroline Flack: The Search For The Truth, lots of people have been looking back at her relationship with Lewis Burton. Here’s what Caroline’s ex-boyfriend is up to now.

Lewis Burton has been super busy for the past five years

After things with Caroline ended tragically in early 2020, Lewis met Louis Tomlinson’s sister, Lottie and proposed to her in 2023, after three years of dating. They met in May 2020 at a house party hosted by Lou Teaside to mark three months since Caroline Flack’s death. The couple have two children, Lucky and Flossie, and regularly posts updates of their wholesome family life.

The ex-tennis player has been out of professional sports for over 10 years now and has continued to focus on building his own businesses and his modelling career. He co-founded the luxury brand Twenty3 Club, which gives members exclusive access to travel and hospitality experiences. The now 33-year-old has also leaned into influencing more in the past few years, doing several brand partnerships with lots of travel and luxury fashion brands.

After Caroline Flack passed away, Lewis promised to ‘get all the answers’

Caroline Flack and Lewis Burton

via Instagram

Caroline Flack and Lewis Burton dated for six months in 2019. They met through mutual friends and quickly got serious, before the common assault incident that led to Caroline being arrested. The incident happened after Caroline threw what police believe was a phone at Lewis. In Caroline Flack: The Search For The Truth, Caroline’s mum Christine Flack says this incident and the excessive media attention after it is what led to Caroline’s suicide.

At the time, Lewis shared a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram.

 “My heart is broken, we had something so special,” he said. “I am so lost for words, I am in so much pain, I miss you so much. I know you felt safe with me, you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time. I kept asking and asking.”

He had just as many questions as Caroline’s mum did, saying: “I will be your voice, baby, I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers. Nothing will bring you back, but I will try to make you proud every day.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via Instagram  

More on: Celebrity Love Island TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Julia-Ruth

Everything Divarni said and posted after it emerged Julia-Ruth slept with another bride’s hubby

Love Island’s Lauren and Harrison throw serious shade at each other on TikTok after split

‘I had a lot of demons’: Perrie Edwards reveals the one person who helped her after Zayn split

Latest
Allison Mac

Hollywood actress speaks out for the first time after being jailed for insidious role in s*x cult

Kieran Galpin

Allison Mack’s cult leader is serving 120 years in prison

Caroline Flack’s mum reveals shocking police errors she claims led to her tragic death

Hebe Hancock

She believes she was treated differently

Sarah and Dean from MAFS UK 2025

MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

Hayley Soen

They’ve been spending loads of time together

Pluribus meaning

The meaning of Pluribus and how the new TV show’s big secret is even scarier than we thought

Harrison Brocklehurst

The title is actually terrifying

This viral Wicked: For Good press tour clip has become a massive meme, and it’s iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s happening again!

Jeff Goldblum Wicked

Jeff Goldblum explains how he changed his life completely because of this one detail in Wicked

Harrison Brocklehurst

He has been changed… for good!

Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He features in the new documentary about her

Sydney Sweeney Zendaya beef Euphoria

Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in’

Julia-Ruth and Joe on MAFS UK 2025

Julia-Ruth finally shares who instigated holiday with Joe and how post-MAFS trip came about

Hayley Soen

I’ve needed to know how on earth this all happened

Local businesses say university job losses are ‘a concern for Lancaster and the wider area’

Emma Netscher

Local businesses speak out in reaction to Action Short of Strike that will begins this week

Allison Mac

Hollywood actress speaks out for the first time after being jailed for insidious role in s*x cult

Kieran Galpin

Allison Mack’s cult leader is serving 120 years in prison

Caroline Flack’s mum reveals shocking police errors she claims led to her tragic death

Hebe Hancock

She believes she was treated differently

Sarah and Dean from MAFS UK 2025

MAFS’ Sarah spills where she *really* stands with Dean, amid rumours they’re back together

Hayley Soen

They’ve been spending loads of time together

Pluribus meaning

The meaning of Pluribus and how the new TV show’s big secret is even scarier than we thought

Harrison Brocklehurst

The title is actually terrifying

This viral Wicked: For Good press tour clip has become a massive meme, and it’s iconic

Ellissa Bain

It’s happening again!

Jeff Goldblum Wicked

Jeff Goldblum explains how he changed his life completely because of this one detail in Wicked

Harrison Brocklehurst

He has been changed… for good!

Here’s what Lewis Burton is up to now, five years after Caroline Flack’s tragic death

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He features in the new documentary about her

Sydney Sweeney Zendaya beef Euphoria

Full rumoured beef explained as Zendaya ‘refuses’ to do Euphoria press with Sydney Sweeney

Suchismita Ghosh

‘It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in’

Julia-Ruth and Joe on MAFS UK 2025

Julia-Ruth finally shares who instigated holiday with Joe and how post-MAFS trip came about

Hayley Soen

I’ve needed to know how on earth this all happened

Local businesses say university job losses are ‘a concern for Lancaster and the wider area’

Emma Netscher

Local businesses speak out in reaction to Action Short of Strike that will begins this week