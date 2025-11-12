The Tab

Caroline Flack’s friend shares upsetting detail everyone got wrong about her court case

She wants it to be known

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Caroline Flack’s best friend has opened up about the devastating detail everyone got wrong following the Love Island host’s appearance in court — and it’s even more heartbreaking than people realised.

In December 2019, Caroline was charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, after an incident at her London flat. Prosecutors decided to pursue the case despite Lewis withdrawing his complaint, and amid the media frenzy and relentless online abuse, Caroline tragically took her own life in February 2020.

At the height of the coverage, a photo showing bloodstained bedsheets from Caroline’s flat was sold to a newspaper. It was used as supposed evidence in the “public trial” that played out across the tabloids. But according to her close friend, Mollie Grosberg, the truth behind that photo was completely different.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Mollie — who was one of Caroline’s best friends and worked with her in TV — revealed that the blood in the photo wasn’t Lewis Burton’s, but Caroline’s.

“One of the police officers described the room as ‘like a scene from a horror movie’,” Mollie said. “But she didn’t say that that was Caroline’s blood, not Lewis’ blood. And that is where I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is going to go horribly wrong’.”

It had been widely reported that Caroline had hit Lewis “with a lamp”, but her mum, Christine Flack, has long disputed that version of events. Christine says there’s never been any solid evidence that a lamp was involved. Mollie explained that Caroline told her she had hit him accidentally while holding her phone — and when he woke up, his head was bleeding.

Mollie also revealed how immediate Caroline’s despair was after the police were called.

“The minute he called the police, she just thought, ‘I am done. My career is over. My boyfriend’s gone. I might as well be dead’,” she said.

Since Caroline’s death, Mollie has worked to honour her memory — even organising a charity trek in 2021 to raise money for Samaritans. But she says she’ll never truly get over losing her friend.

“I’ll never get over it,” she said. “She was failed by so many people, and the truth was twisted from the start.”

