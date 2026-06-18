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University of Nottingham student did not receive increased checks despite suicide attempts

Rianna has been awarded a degree after her death

Ellamaria Viscomi | News
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TW: This article includes mention of suicide and self harm

A student at the University of Nottingham did not receive increased checks despite making two suicide attempts, an inquest heard.

On Monday 15th June, a jury at Nottingham Council House was told that, despite the students’ suicide attempts, checks on her safety were not brought to the highest level.

20-year-old Rianna Poiana-Lazarec died at Sherwood Oaks Hospital in Mansfield on 6th January 2025.

The student came to Nottingham in 2023 to study modern languages after securing a place through clearing.

A statement from her GP, read to the inquest, explained she had told the University of Nottingham-based doctor she self harmed on most days and had made three suicide attempts before moving to Nottingham

Emmah Moyo, a nurse who had worked for Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation at Sherwood Oaks, carried out observations on Rianna, who had a large history of self harm and suicidal intent, shortly before her death.

She told the court that Rianna “seemed to be in a good mood” and added there was “nothing out of the ordinary.”

Emmah checked on patients on the women-only, 17-bed Beech Ward between 1 and 2pm, with Rianna checked every hour.

However, at around 2.30pm, she was called back to the ward. Medics attempted CPR and used a defibrillator before Rianna was taken to King’s Mill Hospital. She later died of asphyxia.

The inquest was told that prior to her death Rianna had made a similar suicide attempt, but check on her were not increased.

While being questioned, Emmah said the staff would be expected to complete an incident report and consider with colleagues whether to ramp up observations so that the patient was checked every 15 minutes or constantly watched.

Council for Rianna’s family, Carl Buckley, asked if Emmah was surprised that observations were not made more frequent given her recent suicide attempts and if she had seen any documents that suggested a meeting to discussion this had taken place.

Emmah responded she was surprised and that she had not seen any documentation suggesting a meeting to discuss an increase, to which she said no.

The nurse said she knew Rianna had previously attempted to take her own life in a similar way: “Most of the time she would fluctuate in her mood and mental state.”

Emmah also revealed it was common to see attempts of spice on the ward, and that there were only five staff present at the time of Rianna’s death.

In a formal evidence statement, Rianna’s mother, Andrea Lazarec, said she had noticed a significant change in her daughter’s behaviour after she turned 16.

She explained the “biggest trigger point” she felt, was the withdrawal of her place at the University of Cambridge after her mental health and medication overdoses impacted her grades.

The inquest was told Rianna had been diagnosed with Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder (EUPD) and ADHD before her death.

The jury inquest, which is expected to finish on Friday 19th June continues.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, Nottingham students can call the Nottingham SU Nightline on 01159514985. 

You can also contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123.  Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons and LinkedIn

Ellamaria Viscomi | News
Add as preferred source on Google
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