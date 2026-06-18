Rivals: Where would your favourite characters stir up scandal in London?

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From country estates to TV-studio scandals, Rivals is a world built on scandal, seduction and spectacularly bad decisions.

With the mid-season finale, there is no better time to image where the scandal-obsessed characters of Rivals would find themselves in London.

From glossy members’ clubs to chaotic late-night bars, here is a guide to where your favourite Rivals characters would find themselves if they moved from Rutshire to London.

Rupert Campbell-Black

From former Olympic medallist to Tory politician, Rupert Campbell-Black would almost certainly find himself in the polished corners of Mayfair or Chelsea, surrounded by private members’ clubs, exclusive dinner parties and people all too willing to indulge his charm.

Confident, charismatic and effortlessly provocative, Rupert would move through London as though the city has been designed around him. Whether making an entrance at a high-profile event or turning a quiet drink into a scandalous event, he would remain impossible to ignore.

Tony Baddingham

Tony Baddingham would naturally gravitate towards London’s power centres, from Canary Wharf boardrooms to exclusive media lunches in Soho. Ambitious, ruthless and deeply aware of his own influence, Tony would thrive in spaces where status matters and every conversation feels like a negotiation.

Whether commanding a meeting, making strategic alliances or plotting the downfall of Rupert, Tony would ensure that he is not just part of the room – he would be running it.

Declan O’Hara

Declan O’Hara, also known as Declan O’Telly, would most likely find himself in Soho or Fitzrovia, at the centre of London’s media scene.

As a journalist and broadcaster, he would be drawn to the city’s studios, press events and late-night conversations in crowded bars. Principled, sharp and unafraid to challenge those in power, Declan would bring his intensity with him wherever he went.

Taggie O’Hara

Taggie O’Hara, less commonly known as Agatha, would likely find herself in the softer side of London, from Notting Hill cafes to flower markets and quiet streets in Richmond. Warm, thoughtful and reserved, she would offer a contrast to the chaos around her, bringing sincerity to a world full of performance.

Whether hosting a dinner, wandering through a Sunday market or trying to keep everyone else grounded, Taggie would make even the busiest parts of London feel unexpectedly gentle.

Sarah Stratton

Sarah Stratton would likely find herself in the polished social circles of Chelsea and Kensington, where appearances matter almost as much as reputation.

Elegant, calculating and always aware of who is watching, Sarah would move easily through charity events, dinner parties and exclusive bars. In a city built on status and reinvention, she would know exactly how to turn heads.

Monica Baddingham

Monica Baddingham would belong in the grander corners of London society, from Hampstead dinner parties to Mayfair charity lunches. Composed, well-connected and used to maintaining appearances, Monica would understand the power of discretion better than most.

While Tony dominates the room loudly, Monica would operate with a quieter authority, proving that influence does not always need to announce itself.

Cameron Cook

Cameron Cook would find herself in Shoreditch or Soho right at the centre of London’s creative and media scene. Stylish, ambitious and completely unwilling to be underestimated, Cameron would thrive in spaces filled with production meetings and launch parties.

Sharp, self-possessed and effortlessly commanding, she would not just enter the room – she would make sure everyone knew she belonged there.

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