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Here’s everything we know about Rachel Nickell’s partner André Hanscombe’s life now

He’s really close to his son

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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After The Witness and The Murder of Rachel Nickell brought attention to the tragic 1992 murder of the British mother once again, here’s what her partner André Hanscombe is doing now.

The 23-year-old was stabbed 49 times while out walking with her two-year-old son and dog on Wimbledon Common in July 1992 in a heinous crime by Robert Napper, who wasn’t sentenced until 16 years later.

Netflix’s documentary and drama are told from the view of Nickell’s boyfriend , André Hanscombe, and son Alex Hanscombe, who live in her memory to this day.

A closer look at what Rachel Nickell’s partner André Hanscombe is doing now

André is now 63 and lives in Barcelona, Spain. When he was with Nickell and living in London, he worked as a motorcycle courier and was also a semi-professional tennis player. After he moved himself and his son to France and then Spain in the mid-1990s to avoid the press, André began working as a tennis coach.

Now, he is retired and focuses on his writing. He published a memoir in 1997 called The Last Thursday in July where he wrote about the police investigation and bringing Alex up on his own. The pair have also written a collection of children’s books together called The Adventures of Little Louis, which helped their recovery.

Credit: Netflix

He largely stays out of the public eye and lives a private life, but he and Alex are incredibly close. André has spoken out about Rachel a few times over the years and ensures her legacy lives on. The pair moved back to London together in summer 2024 to help on set with the filming of The Witness.

Even 34 years later, he still asks himself why she was murdered, and he’ll sadly never know the answer. “My greatest confusion was why, you know?” he said. “You know, the anger with God that these kinds of things can happen to good people with absolutely no explanation, and so I had a mission, and that was to bring Rachel’s child through this in the best way possible.”

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Featured image credit: Netflix 

More on: Netflix Rachel Nickell True crime
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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