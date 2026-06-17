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A closer look at Rachel Nickell’s son Alex Hanscombe’s life now, and the many jobs he’s had

He lives in Barcelona

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Netflix’s The Witness and The Murder of Rachel Nickell have revisited the tragic murder of the British mother through the eyes of her husband and son, and here’s a closer look at what Alex Hanscombe is doing now, almost 34 years on.

The new drama and true crime documentary tell the horrific story of the 23-year-old, who was stabbed 49 times while out walking with her two-year-old son and dog on Wimbledon Common in July 1992.

Her killer, Robert Napper, wasn’t sentenced until 16 years later, by which time Alex was already 18. Now, he’s 36 and lives in Barcelona, Spain.

Credit: This Morning

Alex Hanscombe lives in Barcelona now, and has had lots of jobs

After Rachel Nickell’s murder, André moved himself and his son to France and then Spain to escape the media. Alex lives in Barcelona now, after growing up there. He left school at 16 to be a car mechanic, but has had many jobs over the years.

The 36-year-old moved back to the UK for a while to become a session musician, is a certified hypnotherapist and has trained in graphology, which is the analysis of handwriting for psychological purposes.

Alex has spent a lot of time in India too and studied to be a yoga teacher there under yoga master R. Sharath. He has shifted his focus towards mindfulness and mental well-being in recent years, and much of his life has been dedicated to personal healing after witnessing something so awful at such a young age.

To public knowledge, Alex doesn’t have a wife or kids.

Credit: Netflix

Rachel Nickell’s son has written books to aid his own recovery

The 36-year-old is a published author who wrote his own 2017 memoir called Letting Go: A True Story of Murder, Loss and Survival, where he spoke in detail about what it was like witnessing his mother’s death. 

“After an early career as a mechanic, Alex Hanscombe followed his passion for music and moved back to London to train as a session musician,” his author bio reveals.

“In recent years, he has travelled extensively in Africa and Asia, and studied yoga in India, where he returns frequently. He is a qualified hypnotherapist and is currently studying Handwriting Analysis whilst dividing his time between London, Spain and India. Alex remains close to his father, with whom he is working on a series of children’s stories.”

Alex and his dad worked on a series of children’s books called The Adventures of Little Louis, published in 2014, which helped them both with their recovery.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix 

More on: Netflix Rachel Nickell True crime
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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